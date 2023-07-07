Ken Griffey Jr. & Partners Introduce F-8 Vodka in Seattle During 2023 MLB All Star Game
I’m excited about the launch of F-8. I believe our team created a Vodka with a unique taste profile that is a great choice for martinis, craft cocktails, or just for sipping over ice.”SEATTLE , WASHINGTON , USA, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- F-8 Vodka proudly announces its brand debut at the 2023 MLB All Star Game in Seattle, Washington. F-8 Vodka was developed by Baseball Hall of Famer, Ken Griffey Jr. and spirits/beverage industry veterans Tyler Pierce, Doug Malmstom and Jason Roach.
— Ken Griffey Jr.
Handcrafted from a proprietary gluten free corn mash, F-8 Vodka is distilled six times over by Head Distiller, Phil Brandon of Rock Town Distillery in Little Rock, Arkansas. Brandon has been recognized on an international stage, winning awards at the San Francisco WSC (World Spirits Competition) for his Bourbon, Gin, and Vodka.
“I’m thrilled about the launch of F-8. I believe our team created a Vodka with a unique taste profile that is a great choice for martinis, craft cocktails, or just for sipping over ice. I knew from day one that Tyler, and his partners, along with Phil’s talented distilling team, that this would be a great fit for my wife Melisa and me,” said Griffey, Jr.
The partnership between Griffey Jr., the operating partners and Rock Town Distillery will provide the brand with access to nationwide distribution networks, leading retailers, advanced marketing channels and sprit/beverage industry influencers. The F-8 name and brand identity were created by Griffey Jr. and his partners as it pays tribute to the long-held baseball practice of keeping score and specifically noting when a Center Fielder makes a catch. On many occasions throughout Griffey Jr.'s Hall of Fame career, he made the act of catching the most challenging of line drives and potential home runs look routine. His smooth and consistent presence in Center Field earned him 10 Gold Glove Awards.
Pierce commented, “We are incredibly excited about F-8 and what Ken brings to the table. We created something very special here. Our “Seasonally Smooth” mission draws in everything that is great about F-8 and pays tribute to what Ken delivered to the game throughout his legendary career. I can’t wait to see the response our customers have to our forthcoming seasonal varieties.”
Throughout the All-Star week, representatives from F-8 will be on site at various events providing tastings, craft cocktail menu selections and exclusive insights on the new vodka line’s go to market launch.
To learn more information about the upcoming retail launch of F-8 Vodka please visit www.F-8Vodka.com or follow them on Instagram at F8vodka.
