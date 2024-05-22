The WCO expands its network of PCA accredited experts in Asia Pacific region

With the generous support of the Customs Cooperation Fund of Japan (CCF-Japan), the World Customs Organization (WCO) organized a regional pre-accreditation workshop for Technical and Operational Advisors (TOAs) on PCA (Post-Clearance Audit). The event was held in Kashiwa (Japan) at the premises of the Japanese Customs Training Institute (CTI), serving as WCO Regional Training Centre, from 13th to 17th May 2024.

This workshop was organized as part of the strategic approach taken by the WCO aimed at expanding the pool of WCO experts to timely respond to the needs expressed by the WCO Members on PCA.

At the opening ceremony, Mr. Aoyama, Managing Director of CTI, warmly welcomed all participants. In his remarks, he emphasized the importance of PCA in facing the challenges of global trade and expressed the full commitment of the RTC in Kashiwa to support WCO Capacity Building initiatives.

The workshop was attended by twelve preselected participants from Bhutan, Fiji, India, Indonesia, Japan, Maldives, Mongolia, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Vietnam. They were assessed on their relevant technical knowledge and application, presentation and facilitation skills, communication and advisory skills, overall knowledge on key WCO tools and instruments and their team working capabilities. Throughout the intensive five-day workshop, they had the opportunity to demonstrate knowledge, skills, techniques and, most importantly, enthusiasm to contribute to the capacity building activities to be organized by the WCO in the future.

Successful participants at the workshop will be invited to the next stage of the WCO expert accreditation process, an in-field mission. It is expected that those participants who successfully complete the accreditation process will be added to the pool of experts and work together with the WCO for the benefit of Members who request technical assistance from the WCO in the area of PCA.

For more information about PCA, please click here.