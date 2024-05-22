ADOT: June 6 meeting in Payson will discuss future SR 260 project

PAYSON – The Arizona Department of Transportation will host a June 6 public meeting about the future State Route 260 Lion Springs Improvement Project at Eastern Arizona College's Payson campus.

ADOT expects to complete the final design of the widening project in the Star Valley area in spring 2025, with initial construction funding slated for availability during the fiscal year that starts in July 2025. The public meeting will be held as follows:

What: SR 260 Lion Springs Improvement Project public meeting

When: 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 6 (presentation at 4:30 p.m.)

Where: Eastern Arizona College Payson Campus (Community Room 301),

201 N. Mud Springs Road, Payson

Project staff will be on hand to answer questions. Attendees also can submit comments at the meeting. Major elements of the SR 260 Lion Springs Improvement Project include:

Adding one travel lane in each direction along a four-mile stretch (mileposts 256-260). Construction is expected to take approximately two years to complete.

Constructing a center left-turn lane between mileposts 256 and 257 and a center median between mileposts 257 and 260.

Constructing a new frontage road for the Diamond Point subdivision.

Building three wildlife crossings.

Improving and/or installing drainage and sediment-control facilities, including culverts, pipes and ditches.

Those unable to attend the meeting also can submit questions and comments to ADOT by June 21 via the project website at azdot.gov/Lion-Springs. You also can visit the project website to subscribe to receive emailed updates

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, the az511 app or by calling 511.