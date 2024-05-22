Rhode Island Storm Recovery - Keep in Touch, Stay on Track

WARWICK, RI. – Although the deadline to apply for FEMA assistance after the winter storms and flooding has passed, we are still available to help applicants.

If you have already applied for FEMA assistance, you can ask questions, update your contact information and application, get advice on appealing a FEMA determination and submit required documentation.

Documents can be submitted by:

Logging into your account at DisasterAssistance.gov

at DisasterAssistance.gov Standard Mail : P.O. Box 10055 Attn: FEMA Hyattsville, MD 20782-8055

: P.O. Box 10055 Attn: FEMA Hyattsville, MD 20782-8055 Fax 1-800-827-8112 (Cover sheet required).

While the disaster recovery centers are no longer open, applicants can reach FEMA by calling toll-free 800-621-3362 or going online to DisasterAssistance.gov. The phone line is open daily from 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. ET, (press 3 for an interpreter who speaks your language). If you use a relay service such as VRS, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.

If you need assistance with your online account, please call 800-745-0243

For the latest information visit 4765 | FEMA.gov or 4766 | FEMA.gov. Follow FEMA on Twitter (X) at twitter.com/femaregion1 and at facebook.com/fema.

For updates on Rhode Island’s response and recovery operations, follow the Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency on Twitter (X) twitter.com/RhodeIslandEMA and Facebook facebook.com/RhodeIslandEMAor visit www.riema.ri.gov.