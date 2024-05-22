Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,646 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,029 in the last 365 days.

Rhode Island Storm Recovery - Keep in Touch, Stay on Track

WARWICK, RI. – Although the deadline to apply for FEMA assistance after the winter storms and flooding has passed, we are still available to help applicants.

If you have already applied for FEMA assistance, you can ask questions, update your contact information and application, get advice on appealing a FEMA determination and submit required documentation.

Documents can be submitted by:

  • Logging into your account at DisasterAssistance.gov
  • Standard Mail: P.O. Box 10055 Attn: FEMA Hyattsville, MD 20782-8055 
  • Fax 1-800-827-8112 (Cover sheet required).

While the disaster recovery centers are no longer open, applicants can reach FEMA by calling toll-free 800-621-3362 or going online to DisasterAssistance.gov. The phone line is open daily from 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. ET, (press 3 for an interpreter who speaks your language). If you use a relay service such as VRS, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.

If you need assistance with your online account, please call 800-745-0243

For the latest information visit 4765 | FEMA.gov or 4766 | FEMA.gov. Follow FEMA on Twitter (X) at twitter.com/femaregion1 and at facebook.com/fema.

For updates on Rhode Island’s response and recovery operations, follow the Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency on Twitter (X) twitter.com/RhodeIslandEMA and Facebook facebook.com/RhodeIslandEMAor visit www.riema.ri.gov.

You just read:

Rhode Island Storm Recovery - Keep in Touch, Stay on Track

Distribution channels: Natural Disasters


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more