Chantilly Detox Center: Expert Care for Virginia’s Growing Substance Use Challenges

A group therapy session at Sandstone's Virginia Detox

A medical examination at the Chantilly Detox in Virginia

A conversation between two Chantilly, Virginia detox clients

Many families in Virginia are no strangers to the pain and complex heartache of addiction. That is why the team enables emotional, physical, and social healing for every single one of our clients”
— Sarah Fletcher, LPC LAC
CHANTILLY , VIRGINA , UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Chantilly Detox Center, managed by Sandstone Care, is responding to an urgent community. State statistics in recent years have revealed a concerning trend: substance use disorder (SUD) diagnoses among adults in Virginia are increasing fast, doubling in just one year. Sandstone Care's center is dedicated to bridging this significant gap by providing comprehensive detox and residential treatment programs for adults and young adults facing addiction and mental health challenges.

Under the leadership of Dr. Lynn Bennett, a clinical psychology expert, Sandstone Care's Chantilly Detox offers thorough, integrated care that addresses the interplay between mental health and substance use. The center maintains a focused environment with no more than 24 clients at a time and a 3-to-1 client-to-staff ratio, ensuring personalized and attentive care. This setting allows Sandstone Care to meet each individual’s unique needs during their recovery journey.

Sandstone Care's services at Chantilly are comprehensive, starting from extensive initial assessments of each client’s emotional, physical, and family histories to proactive discharge planning that begins on day one. This planning connects clients with community resources, career counseling, and recovery support groups to support a sustainable life post-treatment.

The facility is designed to support both connectivity and rest. Clients are allowed to use personal electronic devices, recognizing the importance of maintaining contact with supportive networks during recovery. Accommodations include quiet double rooms with private bathrooms, providing the necessary comfort for effective recovery.

Sandstone Care's treatment services at the Chantilly Detox Center cater to a variety of substances, including opioids, alcohol, marijuana, stimulants, and more, ensuring a comprehensive approach to addiction and its underlying causes.

