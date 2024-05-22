Results of Commercial Vehicle Operation "International Roadcheck" in Northern Arizona

The Arizona Commercial Vehicle Safety Partnership (ACVSP) participated in the annual three-day operation “International Roadcheck” on Interstate 17 and Interstate 40 in northern Arizona from May 14, 2024, through May 16, 2024.

The ACVSP comprises Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Bureau troopers and Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) Enforcement and Compliance Division officers.

Enforcement areas included Interstate 17 from McGuireville to Flagstaff and Interstate 40 from Flagstaff to the Parks rest areas, in addition to ports of entry in northern Arizona.

International Roadcheck is an annual inspection and enforcement operation led by the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA). During this operation, CVSA-certified inspectors in Canada, Mexico, and the U.S. inspect commercial motor vehicles and drivers at weigh/inspection stations, designated inspection areas, and along roadways.

Participating agency inspectors completed 1,093 inspections and documented 3,126 driver/vehicle examination report (DVER) violations. In total, 101 drivers and 183 vehicles were placed out of service. Additionally, 73 citations were issued and two individuals were arrested on felony warrants.

The operation was conducted by 94 troopers, officers, deputies, and inspectors from the AZDPS, the ADOT Enforcement and Compliance Division, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, and the Buckeye Police Department. In addition, 125 industry professionals from the Arizona Trucking Association observed inspection activities.

ACVSP personnel also partnered with Walmart in Flagstaff for a special two-day “Share the Road” outreach event to educate all motorists on safe driving behaviors around large trucks.

The mission of the Arizona Commercial Vehicle Safety Partnership is to ensure safe, secure, and efficient commercial transport across Arizona.