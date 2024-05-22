Mowbi to Debut Horse-Themed Art Prints at Maine Horse Show
We're thrilled to be participating in the 2024 It Takes Two Farm Spring Fair”LEWISTON, MAINE, USA, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Windham, Maine – June 1st and 2nd from 10 am to 3 pm. – Mowbi, a Maine-based company specializing in unique art prints is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming 2024 It Takes Two Farm Spring Fair. The show will be held at It Takes Two Farm, 508 Gray Rd, Windham, Maine 04062 from June 1st and 2nd from 10 am to 3 pm. Mowbi will be showcasing its brand-new collection of horse-themed art prints for the very first time.
— Susan Dahlquist
A Celebration of the Horse
Mowbi's new collection features a stunning array of art prints that capture the beauty, grace, and power of horses. From photorealistic depictions to whimsical illustrations, there's something for every horse lover.
A Perfect Fit for the 2024 It Takes Two Farm Spring Fair
“We're thrilled to be participating in the 2024 It Takes Two Farm Spring Fair,” says Susan Dahlquist, co-founder of Mowbi. “The horse community in Maine is incredibly passionate, and we can't wait to share our art with them. Our prints are a wonderful way for horse enthusiasts to celebrate their love for these magnificent animals.”
About Mowbi
Mowbi is a Maine-based company dedicated to creating beautiful and unique art prints that celebrate the natural world and the special bond between humans and animals. Mowbi uses high-quality materials and printing processes to create heirloom-quality pieces that will be treasured for years to come.
