Kaye/Bassman International Celebrates Recognition on America’s Best Executive Recruiting Firm and America’s Best Professional Recruiting Lists

PLANO, TX, USA, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kaye/Bassman International, an executive search and professional recruiting firm providing global talent acquisition solutions, has earned an exclusive place in Forbes Magazine's prestigious list of "America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms" and "America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms." This annual list ranks 150 executive search firms that place talent in roles with an annual salary of at least $100,000. This exclusive recognition, reserved for the industry's most respected firms, has been consistently bestowed upon Kaye/Bassman since 2017. This continued recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence in the industry.

The selection process for America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms and America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms is thorough and impartial. It draws insights from a comprehensive survey of over 9,300 recruiters, job candidates, and hiring managers.

Kaye/Bassman International is thrilled to have secured the 62nd spot on the America's Best Executive Recruiting list and the 97th spot on this year's America's Best Recruiting Firms list. Forbes collaborated with market research provider Statista to gather market data and compile the list of top executive search firms in the industry. The 2024 Forbes lists can be found here - https://www.forbes.com/best-executive-recruiting-firms/list/ and https://www.forbes.com/lists/best-professional-recruiting-firms.

About Kaye/Bassman International

With over 30 recruiting practice areas, Kaye/Bassman International is a master in the ideal talent acquisition model serving specific functional areas, industry sectors, position levels, and geographic locations. Our firm excels at customizing the process, relationship, and terms to its clients' unique needs and expectations, and we take immense pride in it. The Kaye/Bassman International Client Focused Search ® approach, combined with the industry-leading Market Mastery Model, empowers our teams to identify, attract, evaluate, and acquire the right candidates, leadership, and key contributors for our client's most urgent and critical hiring needs.

