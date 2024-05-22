People are invited to an information session for updates about two slide sites near Highway 20.

The session will be held in Williams Lake and provide information on plans for ongoing work on the Highway 20 at Hodgson/Dog Creek Road Project.

The project is part of the Cariboo Road Recovery Projects program stemming from slides and washouts in 2020 and 2021: the slow-moving Hodgson Slide and the Dog Creek Slide.

Project staff from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, City of Williams Lake and the Cariboo Regional District, as well as representatives from other provincial ministries, will be available to provide updates and answer questions.

Event date: Tuesday, June 4, 2024

Time: 3-6 p.m.

Location:

Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex

Gibraltar Room

525 Proctor St.

Williams Lake

On June 4, 2024, project materials will also be available online:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/transportation-projects/cariboo-road-recovery-projects