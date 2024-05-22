POMP SNOW & CIRQUEumstance Kicks Off Global Licensing Expo 2024 Winning New Telly Award
EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2024 Telly Awards just announced POMP SNOW & CIRQUEumstance as this year's Silver Award recipient in the category of Children-Online for its virtual TV Special produced to entertain children and families of US troops stationed in the region of the Middle East crisis.
This achievement coincides with the debut of POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance (PSC) as one of the newest & most exciting brands joining the 2024 Global Licensing Expo, May 21- 23 at Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Las Vegas, Booth A185.
To date, the brand has garnered 8 Telly Awards for Social Impact, Show Direction, Set Design, Children’s Entertainment, Online Entertainment, Motion Graphics and Design.
“We are honored to be the recipient of another prestigious Telly Award & join the Global Licensing Expo with some of the largest brands in the world,” said Neil Goldberg, PSC founder & creator, award-winning author and entertainment innovator. Goldberg is a renown Broadway director and credited for heavily influencing the contemporary circus and theatrical entertainment landscape.
Since 2021, PSC has provided books, live and virtual shows to over 100,000 service members and their families and has been inducted into the USO’s Bob Hope Legacy Reading Program & Libraries. The PSC critically acclaimed, family friendly live shows and immersive experiences have been featured on Good Morning America, Fox & Friends and more. In 2023, the first public ticketed PSC live show and immersive experience premiered over 8 days attended by 35,000 people.
PSC is a distinct new family brand centered around three best friends, Pomp, Snow and Cirqueumstance, who work to spread the power of creativity and imagination while embracing diversity and teaching valuable lessons in humility, service to others, and making positive choices. Pomp learns music, Snow masters magic and Cirqueumstance studies circus at a secret university where together they embark on missions to use their individualistic skills spreading joy and excitement for Christmas and other global holidays such as Ramadan, Diwali, Passover, Mardi Gras and more.
POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance is expanding its current portfolio of innovative published books, live shows and immersive experiences into new marketplaces and consumer products such as toys, video games, TV, YouTube and animation and educational software and apps.
