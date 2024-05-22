Ukraine Energy Support Fund procures advanced automatic gas distribution stations

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund has procured five automatic gas distribution stations, valued at approximately €8 million, to support the restoration and capacity increase of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure

This procurement has been funded by a contribution from Germany, implemented through KfW. The Ukraine Energy Support Fund is managed by the Energy Community Secretariat, co-chaired by the European Commission.

Automatic gas distribution stations are essential for adjusting the pressure of natural gas from high to specified lower pressures. These stations are crucial for the safe, efficient and uninterrupted delivery of gas to residential areas, industrial sites, and other consumers.

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund was established to provide financial and in-kind assistance to repair Ukraine’s critical energy infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks and to ensure the continued functionality of the energy sector. To date, the Fund has reached €433 million in pledges from, inter alia, the European Union, EU member states, the United States, and Great Britain.

