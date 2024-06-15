Submit Release
EU to start accession talks with Ukraine and Moldova on 25 June

On 14 June, EU Member States’ Ambassadors agreed in principle on the negotiating frameworks for the accession negotiations of Ukraine  and Moldova. 

The decision was made at COREPER (the Committee of Permanent Representatives in the European Union, made up of the head or deputy head of mission from the EU member states) in Brussels.

The news was announced by the Belgian Presidency in the Council of the European Union on X (formerly Twitter).

“The Belgian presidency will call the first intergovernmental conferences on 25 June,” says the post on X.

