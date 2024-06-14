Submit Release
EU and IOM provide new equipment to Institute of Oncology of Moldova 

The European Union has financed the delivery of new equipment for the Oncological Institute of Moldova, the EU Delegation to Moldova has reported.

The International Organisation for Migration in Moldova facilitated the delivery of the equipment in May this year, as part of a project funded by the European Commission’s Service for Foreign Policy Instruments.

The equipment – a CENNA-500W Gamma Probing System – will allow the implementation of a new diagnostic method in Moldova. 

The CENNA-500W gamma probe system is an equipment that will be used in different types of oncological operations where sentinel lymph node biopsy is indicated. This includes cancers such as breast cancer, melanoma and some head and neck cancers.

Dr. Victor Ciuperca, Head of the Skin Cancer and Melanoma section of the Institute of Oncology, said the equipment would guarantee a new approach and a new technique for patients, including Ukrainian refugees.

“We will be able to correctly assess the stage of oncological disease and apply timely and effective treatment for skin, breast, gynecological and cervical cancer. We will have the opportunity of combining surgical treatment with poly chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatment, reducing disability due to oncological diseases, and increasing the survival time of oncological patients,” Ciuperca said.

The donation, worth 450,000.00 MDL (€23,830), is part of an EU-funded project that aims to strengthen national capacities and services to ensure Ukrainian refugees have access to quality protection, education, and health services. In particular, the project covers directly the costs of exceptional medical expenses,related to  diagnosis and oncology treatment for refugees, third-country nationals and Ukrainian refugees.

