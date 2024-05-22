California Highway Patrol sting operations recover 726 stolen vehicles in East Bay

“The ongoing crime suppression operation in Oakland and the East Bay is a testament to our unwavering commitment to enhancing public safety,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “By targeting high-crime areas and deploying additional resources, we are working with our law enforcement partners to reduce criminal activity and create safer communities throughout the region.”

Throughout continuous law enforcement operations, suspects have been arrested by the CHP for charges including possession of stolen property, auto theft, transportation of narcotics, DUI, and felony gun possession, as well as arrests for outstanding warrants. The CHP continues undercover operations and uniformed patrol, while coordinating with allied local law enforcement agencies.

CHP’s initial surge was announced by the Governor on February 14, 2024 and later that month reported 145 stolen vehicles recovered, 71 arrests made, and four crime-linked firearms seized.

How we got here

Today’s announcement is part of Governor Newsom’s ongoing effort to improve public safety in the East Bay, including through a temporary CHP surge operation and increased enforcement focused on combating auto theft, cargo theft, retail crime, violent crime, and high-visibility traffic enforcement. Late last month, the Governor announced the state is installing a network of 480 high-tech cameras in Oakland and the East Bay to aid state and local law enforcement in identifying vehicles linked to crimes using real-time information and alerts.

Investing in Oakland

In March, the Governor released Caltrans’ 10-Point Action Plan in support of the city’s efforts to improve street safety and beautification. The comprehensive plan outlines actionable steps the state is taking to further support the city through blight abatement efforts, homeless encampment resolutions, community outreach initiatives, employment opportunities, and other beautification and safety efforts. A detailed overview of the state’s investments in Oakland and Alameda County is available here.

Fighting crime

California has invested resources and personnel to fight crime, help locals hire more police, and improve public safety. Earlier this year, Governor Newsom called for new legislation to expand criminal penalties and bolster police and prosecutorial tools to combat theft and take down professional criminals who profit from smash and grabs, retail theft, and car burglaries. In 2023, as part of California’s Real Public Safety Plan, the Governor announced the largest-ever investment to combat organized retail crime in state history, an annual 310% increase in proactive operations targeting organized retail crime, and special operations across the state to fight crime and improve public safety.