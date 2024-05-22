Eastman Cooke Begins Build out of Diagnostic & Treatment Clinic in the Bronx
Preeminent GC building Moses Medical
We have extensive experience in constructing healthcare facilities throughout the greater Metro area,”BRONX, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eastman Cooke & Associates (ECA), a full-service, general contracting firm based in Manhattan and Long Island, has been retained by Moses Medical to construct a 4,400-square-foot, Department of Health (DOH) Article 28 diagnostic and treatment clinic at 871 Westchester Avenue, in the Woodstock section of the South Bronx. The work on the single-story, standalone building entails the construction of nine examination and diagnostic rooms, one ultrasound room, one specialty examination and treatment room, bathrooms meeting DOH requirements, conference room, reception area, nurses’ station, and staff lounge.
“We have extensive experience in constructing healthcare facilities throughout the greater Metro area,” said April Intrabartola, Vice President, Eastman Cooke & Associates. “In addition to building out the space to meet ADA compliancy criteria and the design needs of our client, there are special considerations for plumbing, electric use, and HVAC controls that must be addressed correctly.”
Located between East 161st Street and Hewitt Place, 871 Westchester Avenue sits between two connected mixed-use buildings with 70 affordable residential units and seven commercial street-level units.
Added John Johnson, Partner, Moses Medical, “Eastman Cooke was retained for their expertise in medical facilities and knowledge on navigating the State's complex regulations on Article 28. We are confident our new clinic is being built according to best practices standards and will serve the community well.”
Construction is expected to be completed in June 2024.
About Eastman Cooke & Associates
Eastman Cooke & Associates is a New York-based, mid-sized general contracting and construction management founded by Peter Morandi, Chief Executive Officer, LEED AP. A leader in sustainability and innovative practices, such as its proprietary Work Smart System, Eastman Cooke projects encompass ground-up construction, renovations, and upgrades. Its diverse project portfolio includes everything from corporate interiors, massive auto dealerships, specialty retail, and non-profit offices, to healthcare facilities, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, laboratories, and more. Since its inception in 2009, the firm has maintained a credo of strong client relationships, trusting partnerships with consultants, and a commitment to providing unparalleled service.
