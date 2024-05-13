Kamen Tall Architects Restoration for 26 Court Street That Includes 1,000 Ornate Historic Terra Cotta Replacement Stones
Exterior restoration expert Central Construction Management is executing a groundbreaking program that protects the building structure
Scott and his team have produced a truly innovative solution for this massive undertaking, which already entailed the replacement of 10,000 pieces of die-cast copper on the roof.”BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Having developed a thoughtfully designed plan for a multi-faceted Façade Inspection and Safety Program (FISP) project at 26 Court Street, Kamen Tall Architects, P.C. (KTA) has created a new paradigm for complex, often cost prohibitive exterior restorations. An award-winning specialist in restoration, historic preservation, and architectural design, KTA’s program, in conjunction with Central Construction Management, LLC, entails the fabrication of 1,000 perfectly aligned, pre-cast genuine, historic and ornate terra cotta stones for the 28-story, circa 1927 office tower.
“Rather than taking a piecemeal approach using such materials as GFRC, cast stone, or architectural fiberglass, which can never match the patina of the originals, we made a nimble pivot that will achieve better results,” says KTA Principal Scott Kamen, R.A., AIA. “And because the work is being done in a cohesive way with the same team, our client is saving hundreds of thousands of dollars on the project.”
With each stone meticulously numbered for installation and stored in a warehouse over the winter months, the work will begin on the substrate of the 298,000-square-foot landmark building to ensure it is repaired and well protected throughout the construction process. In addition, base building repairs are ongoing as an extra measure to shorten the construction schedule and maintain the integrity of the façade before installation of the historic fabric.
Adds Michael DiFonzo, President, Central Construction Management, “Scott and his team have produced a truly innovative solution for this massive undertaking, which already entailed the replacement of 10,000 pieces of die-cast copper on the roof. Although KTA bid out different materials for the tiles, their decision to work with the original materials and order everything at one time is far more cost-efficient and the visual results will be superior.”
The highly intricate project, anticipated for completion in 2025, exceeds Landmark Preservation Commission (LPC) façade requirements, which only mandate original terra cotta be replaced on the first seven floors. Rather, 26 Court Street will be brought back to its original condition with terra cotta stones installed along all 28 floors.
KTA Project Manager Melissa Doherty points out, “Natural terra cotta can add 30 percent or more to project costs. But by ordering the materials at one time, our client will see dramatic savings. This strategy additionally eliminates costly downtimes waiting for materials to arrive, along with the inevitable work stoppages.”
Central Construction Management methodically extracted the stones necessary for the preparation of the molds for the terra cotta installation, which were sourced and fabricated by Gladding, McBean, a 150-year-old company based in Sacramento, CA. Representing the building owner on the project is JPS Management Corp.
About Central Construction Management, LLC
Central Construction Management, LLC is a full-service construction company based in the Greater New York Metro area specializing in exterior building restoration services. Its projects include roofing, waterproofing, façade restorations, and parking structure restorations. Founded in 1999, Central Construction Management is a leader in New York City’s Façade Inspection Safety Program (FISP), formerly known as Local Law 11/98, as well as Local Law 126. The firm is also a key provider of façade work mandated by the Climate Mobilization Act, aka Local Law 97. Among its many keynote clients are: CBRE, Related, Tishman-Speyer, Vornado, Argo Real Estate, Rose Associates, Douglas Elliman Property Management, Brown Harris Stevens Residential Management, AKAM, and FirstService.
About Kamen Tall Architects, P.C.
Kamen Tall Architects, P.C. (KTA) is a multifaceted restoration, historic preservation, and architectural design firm. KTA provides planning, solutions, and results for the improvement, care, and upkeep of the New York Tri-State region’s eclectic building stock. Working with existing structures of any age can pose challenges. To successfully approach these projects, KTA has specialized skills in research, knowledge of historic and contemporary building technologies, and extensive experience with practices for preservation, restoration, and repair.
For more than two decades, KTA has revived an integral part of New York’s visual history with elegance and skill. “Among its notable projects are The United Palace Theater, Hortense Court at 9 East 97th Street, 393 West End Avenue, 270 West End Avenue, 400 West End Avenue, Park Laurel at 15 West 63rd Street, 11 Waverly Place, 1725 York Avenue, 121 Nassau Street, and The Cammeyer at 650 Sixth Avenue.
