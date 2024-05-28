CAHME Announces the Initial Accreditation of the Webster University Master of Health Administration (MHA) Program

Ensuring the health of our communities depends on creative, knowledgeable and mission driven professionals. Graduating from a CAHME Accredited program helps to better prepare the future leaders of healthcare.

CAHME's mission is to advance the quality of healthcare management education globally. ” — Anthony Stanowski, DHA, FACHE, President and CEO of CAHME

SPRING HOUSE, PA, USA, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) Board of Directors approved the initial accreditation of the Webster University MHA program for a three-year term.

“We are so pleased to be acknowledged by the industry’s premier accreditation agency,” said MHA Program Lead Dr. Douglas Whitman speaking to students and faculty. “The standards are very high, and we are honored to be recognized among the MHA programs that are CAHME-accredited.”

MHA faculty member Dr. Mary Paine added, “Our 30 MHA faculty members and the terrific administrative support team work very hard to educate working healthcare professionals.”

“Webster University is over 100 years old, and the Webster MHA program is over 50 years old,” noted MHA professor Dr. Dan Mueller. “With 200 enrolled students, it becomes one of the older and larger CAHME-accredited MHA programs in the U.S.”

“CAHME-accredited programs have successfully navigated a thorough accreditation process managed by experts in the study and practice of healthcare management,” said Dr. Anthony Stanowski, DHA, FACHE, president and CEO of CAHME. “The program meets rigorous standards set by leading academics and practitioners. We recognize their commitment to the field.”

About CAHME

Since 1968, the Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) has served the public interest by advancing the quality of healthcare management education globally. CAHME accredits 150 academic programs in management which has broadly been defined to include healthcare quality and safety, and population health.

CAHME works with leading academic programs and numerous healthcare practitioners to ensure that graduates entering the healthcare field have undergone an educational process meeting rigorous, measurable standards for effectiveness. The result is a formal academic education focusing on key competencies, plus practical experiences. This enables new graduates to quickly add value to an organization and grow into future leaders. CAHME is the only organization recognized by the Council on Higher Education Accreditation to grant accreditation to individual academic programs offering a graduate degree in healthcare management.

For more information, visit cahme.org.

About the Webster MHA:

https://www.webster.edu/business-and-technology/academics/mha.php?utm_source=find_your_program&utm_campaign=gmc_navigation