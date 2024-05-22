We are hiring!
The EU-Japan Centre is recruiting a Coordinator to support EU-Japan Partnering for Business, Clusters, and Regions in Tokyo, Japan.
Refer to the job description and responsibilities in the following document.
Interested candidates are invited to submit an application latest by 17h30 on Friday 7 June 2024 by sending a CV/resume with a motivation letter in English to👩💻 applications@eu-japan.or.jp or by post 📨 to EU-Japan Centre for Industrial Cooperation, Shirokane-Takanawa Station Bldg. 4F, 1-27-6 Shirokane, Minato-ku, 〒108-0072, Tokyo, Japan.