We are hiring!

The EU-Japan Centre is recruiting a Coordinator to support EU-Japan Partnering for Business, Clusters, and Regions in Tokyo, Japan.

Refer to the job description and responsibilities in the following document .

Interested candidates are invited to submit an application latest by 17h30 on Friday 7 June 2024 by sending a CV/resume with a motivation letter in English to👩‍💻 applications@eu-japan.or.jp or by post 📨 to EU-Japan Centre for Industrial Cooperation, Shirokane-Takanawa Station Bldg. 4F, 1-27-6 Shirokane, Minato-ku, 〒108-0072, Tokyo, Japan.