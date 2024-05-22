U.S. Pacific Fleet Announces 29th RIMPAC Exercise

RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. As the world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC combines force capabilities in a dynamic maritime environment to demonstrate enduring interoperability across the full spectrum of military operations.

The theme of RIMPAC 2024 is “Partners: Integrated and Prepared.” To promote a free and open Indo-Pacific, Exercise RIMPAC is the premier joint and combined maritime exercise, utilizing and preserving a world class maritime training environment. With inclusivity at its core, RIMPAC fosters multi-national cooperation and trust, leverages interoperability, and achieves respective national objectives to strengthen integrated, prepared, coalition partners.

This year’s exercise includes forces from Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Denmark, Ecuador, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Peru, the Republic of Korea, the Republic of the Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Tonga, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Hosted by Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, RIMPAC 2024 will be led by Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet, who will serve as the Combined Task Force (CTF) commander. For the first time in RIMPAC history, a member of the Chilean Navy, Commodore Alberto Guerrero, will serve as deputy commander of the CTF. Rear Adm. Kazushi Yokota of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force will serve as vice commander. Other key leaders of the multinational force will include Commodore Kristjan Monaghan of Canada, who will command the maritime component, and Air Commodore Louise Desjardins of Australia, who will command the air component.

During RIMPAC, integrated and prepared partners train and operate together in order to strengthen our collective forces and promote a free and open Indo-Pacific. RIMPAC 2024 contributes to the increased interoperability, resiliency and agility needed by the Joint and Combined Force to deter and defeat aggression by major powers across all domains and levels of conflict.

Details of RIMPAC activities and imagery are available at http://www.cpf.navy.mil/rimpac and https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/RIMPAC2024. Media coverage of RIMPAC 2024 is authorized and encouraged, but in all cases will be coordinated through the Combined Joint Information Bureau (CJIB). Media interested in covering the exercise should fill out the following form:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdSTgxjVU15yNS-2OB_BKyzTxJQSjbVzecnbj5XU9vUke6QRQ/viewform?usp=sf_link

Any additional questions/queries should be sent to rimpac.media@gmail.com, or the C3F PA team (619-767-4383). Contact information for the RIMPAC CJIB will be made available prior to the beginning of the exercise.