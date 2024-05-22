BREAKING: HHS to Debar Dr. Peter Daszak, President of EcoHealth Alliance

Last week, in response to the Select Subcommittee’s investigation, HHS also cut off all funding to EcoHealth Alliance, Inc. and began debarment proceedings against the organization

WASHINGTON — Today, Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic Chairman Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio) issued the following statement after the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) commenced formal debarment proceedings against Dr. Peter Daszak, the President of EcoHealth Alliance, Inc. This move comes one week after HHS issued a government-wide suspension on all funds allocated to the EcoHealth organization. During a hearing with National Institutes of Health (NIH) Deputy Director Lawrence Tabak last week, the Chairman personally recommended that HHS take this important, additional action. Dr. Daszak’s individual debarment will prevent him from accepting funds from the U.S. taxpayer.

“EcoHealth Alliance President Dr. Peter Daszak’s personal debarment will ensure he never again receives a single cent from U.S. taxpayers nor has the opportunity to start a new, untrustworthy organization. This step comes just two weeks after the Select Subcommittee released substantial evidence of Dr. Daszak’s contempt for the American people, his flagrant disregard for the risks associated with gain-of-function research, and his willful violation of the terms of his NIH grant. Last night, based partially on that evidence, HHS doubled down on its recent suspension of funds to EcoHealth Alliance, Inc. by commencing debarment proceedings against the head of the organization.

“Dr. Daszak’s impending debarment does not shield him from accountability to the American people. It appears that Dr. Daszak may have lied under oath about his relationship with the Wuhan Institute of Virology and his compliance with NIH grant procedures. The Select Subcommittee intends to hold Dr. Daszak accountable for any dishonesty and reminds him that this debarment decision does not preclude him from producing all outstanding documents and answering all the questions of this Congressional body,” said Chairman Wenstrup.

