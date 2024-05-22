Respectful Freedom of Speech to Empower People to Shape Society's Future

Announcing The People's Vision

"Our mission at epeik is to capture The People’s Vision and fulfil the promise of democracy by empowering the people's voices to drive the daily narrative and directly impact societal decisions.” — Kevin Kiepe

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- epeik (pronounced 'epic'), an innovative Australian-owned and based social media platform, is excited to announce the opening of pre-launch membership registrations for citizens in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. This groundbreaking platform aims to redefine how the nation talks, listens, and decides its future by providing a unique and inclusive member experience.

Join the Announcement:

Founder Kevin Kiepe and Co-founder Casey Kiepe will unveil epeik's vision and mission during a livestream event. The media is invited to join the announcement and hear about the current social media landscape, the key issues affecting public discourse, and how epeik plans to bring meaningful change through its culture, design, and purpose.

Key Topics:

The current landscape of media and public opinion

Challenges with media consolidation and social media impacts

The influence of public opinion polling

How epeik's features address these challenges

Key Quotes from Kevin Kiepe:

"Today, I am thrilled to announce that membership registration is now open for epeik. Our journey to launch epeik has been long and humbling, carrying considerable responsibility to get the character, culture, and experience just right. We are unveiling a vision that has the potential to be truly relevant to people everywhere who want to speak, be heard, and impact the direction of their society."

"Research shows that many Australians feel their influence ends at the ballot box and that they are being ignored and excluded from big discussions. This sentiment is echoed in other countries. epeik aims to address these concerns by providing a platform where all voices can be heard and respected."

epeik's Vision and Mission:

Vision: "The epeik vision is that the people can, and will, more directly influence the direction of society and in doing so discover their unity of purpose. United by shared values, respectful freedom, transparency, and common purpose, society will evolve from political divisiveness to a state where individuals are empowered to drive societal change, fostering a decentralized self-governing community focused on solving problems impacting cooperation and peace for the benefit of all."

Mission: "Our mission at epeik is to capture The People’s Vision and fulfill the promise of democracy by empowering the people's voices to drive the daily narrative and directly impact societal discussions and decisions. We are committed to establishing ‘The People’s Vision' as the most respected, inclusive, authentic, and influential voice representing the people in societal discourse and decision-making."

epeik's Core Features:

Verified real members to ensure authenticity

A culture of respectful freedom of speech

Comprehensive and unbiased content presentation

Privacy-focused, free from surveillance advertising

Local focus with national reach

Event Details:

Date: May 23, 2024

Time: 10:30 AM AEST

Livestream Link: https://epeik.world

Register to Receive Transcripts of the Addresses Only not for live stream at this time:

The media can secure transcripts of Kevin Kiepe's address and Casey Kiepe's introduction by registering.

Contact Information:

For further information, please contact:

Email: media@kevinkiepe.world

Join us as we embark on this transformative journey to redefine social media and empower the voices of everyday people.

About epeik:

epeik is a new social media platform designed to address the challenges of today's digital landscape. By fostering a culture of respectful freedom of speech and inclusivity, epeik aims to empower individuals to actively participate in shaping public discourse and societal decisions. Founded in Australia, epeik is committed to transparency, privacy, and genuine community engagement.

Thank you for your attention and support. Together, let's make history.