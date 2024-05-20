Redefining How We Talk, Listen, and Decide

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new Australian-owned and based social media platform will be unveiled on Thursday, May 23, via a live stream announcement marking the pre-launch opening of member registrations.

The new platform offers an alternative experience to existing platforms, with the full details being announced on Thursday. The spokesperson for the new platform, Co-Founder Kevin Kiepe, speaking from Melbourne, Australia, said, "Everyone is invited to join our live stream for the announcement of the platform and the opening of membership registrations. Our platform offers an alternative experience, and I believe it represents an opportunity for the people to redefine how they engage in the discussions that determine societal decision-making.”

The media and public are invited to register to receive the announcement media release and live stream event link.

Kiepe added, “Our platform experience is designed with the community in mind, ensuring that every voice can be heard in a respectful and impactful way.”

Live Stream Event Details:

Date: May 23

Time: 10:30 am AEST

Location: Live Stream – link provided in official media release on May 22

Kiepe concluded by saying, “Don't miss this epic groundbreaking event. Hear directly from the creators about how this platform empowers the people to shape society's direction. Be part of the conversation that shapes our future!”

Register Here:

https://mailchi.mp/epeik/announcing-new-australian-owned-and-based-social-media-platform

For further information, please contact:

Media@kevinkiepe.world