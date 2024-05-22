Local Builder Creates "Rocky Mountains Of The Catskills"
Giuseppe Randazzo's journey across the globe, brings a vision for the future of home construction in Sullivan County, NY.CALLICOON, NY, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sullivan County’s own seasoned builder, Giuseppe Randazzo's journey through the Italian and Swiss Alps, the rugged landscapes of Colorado, and the innovative West Coast have culminated into creating contemporary homes that harmonize with the cherished country feel. These homes are not only aesthetically pleasing but are built with the highest standards of safety and comfort in mind.
The mission is to provide homes that stand as a testament to what can be achieved when you combine global inspiration with local expertise. The builder’s 35 years of extensive experience in all areas of construction, coupled with a deep understanding of the local climate and needs, ensures that each home is built for maximum comfort and safety.
Prospective homeowners can look forward to residences that boast cutting-edge design, inspired by the builder’s international insights, yet feel intimately connected to the local landscape and community spirit.
Introducing 1227 Gulf Road Callicoon Center, NY:
MLS# 6305054
Newly constructed luxury chalet with breathtaking mountain and pond views. Nestled on 3 acres, this home boasts 2,345 sq. ft. of elegant living space complemented by a generous 1,375 sq. ft. semi-finished walk-out basement. Interior includes 3 Bed/3 Baths with 2 master suites with en-suite bathrooms. The 1st fl. master has its own entrance with sliding glass doors, and en-suite bathroom featuring floor to ceiling tile and a shower with connecting tub. The 2nd fl. master features French doors (with mini blinds in glass) leading to a spacious bedroom with a fireplace, en-suite bathroom with floor to ceiling porcelain tile, a 6-foot tub, all brass fixtures and separate shower. There is a sitting area that can be used as an office space outside of the bedroom area with a balcony that overlooks spectacular pond views. The living area features a propane fireplace with accent porcelain tile from floor to ceiling, soaring cathedral ceilings and a wall of windows. Hardwood Maple graphite floors and 6-inch beefy baseboard trim adds a touch of sophistication. The kitchen is a culinary delight with 4D wave finished cabinet faces, high-end stainless-steel appliances, a full-size convection oven, pristine quartz countertops, a pantry and a laundry closet with stacked front load washer and dryer. The home includes 10 rooms, offering flexibility for entertainment, relaxation, and work, with dedicated spaces boasting panoramic views. The walk-out basement features French doors, heat, insulated ceiling and sheetrock, 10-inch concrete foundation, LED lighting and outlets. There are many areas to entertain outside with a 8 x 16 pressure treated deck, a 12 x 34 concrete patio (in construction) set upon hand-selected boulders and a 8 x 16 concrete patio (in construction) on the master bedroom side. Enjoy cozy nights sitting by the hand crafted firepit with mountain & pond views. This magnificent home is set back and perched offering plenty of privacy. It has a wrap-around driveway for easy access coming and going. Utilities such as phone, cable, electric and propane lines are underground ensuring safety while keeping an aesthetically pleasing view. Enjoy sustainable living with dual heating options (electric and propane), LED lighting throughout, a versatile generator (propane and gas), a 1300-gallon septic, super high pressure well (125 PSI), and a universal electric vehicle hookup. This home is built with an eye for aesthetics and safety and ensures peace of mind with its thoughtful design and modern amenities. Experience luxury living in harmony with nature in this exquisite chalet, where every detail is crafted for your utmost comfort and enjoyment. Close to Livingston Manor, NY. Land is surveyed.
Joy Romano
Joy Romano Realty
+1 917-541-1105
Joy@JoyRomanoRealtor.com