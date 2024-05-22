Western Cape Government and Mossel Bay Municipality donates prosthetic leg to Leah-Rose

On Wednesday, 22 May 2024, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde and Executive Mayor of Mossel Bay Municipality, Dirk Kotzé, met Leah-Rose McBean, who is receiving a prosthetic leg after the Western Cape Government (WCG) made a donation to this life-changing cause.

Leah-Rose was born with a rare condition that resulted in her right leg being amputated when she was a little baby.

Alongside others, the WCG donated funds to purchase the brand-new artificial limb while Mayor Kotzé and his team helped facilitate sponsorships. Leah-Rose went for her first fitting earlier this week.

“It was an absolute delight to see how much this means to Leah-Rose and her family. Her life will be completely transformed. We always put our residents first, especially our young people, who are the future of our province. It was our honour and privilege to play a small part in adding dignity to Leah-Rose’s life.

Having met this remarkable young girl, I have no doubt she is destined for great things. With her new prosthesis, though, she is now further enabled to realise her full potential,” said Premier Winde.



George-based company, Barkely and Oates Inc. which offers orthotic, prosthetic, and rehabilitation services, initially provided a temporary prosthetic leg for her but Leah-Rose has since grown out of that prosthesis. Her family has been trying to raise funds for a new artificial limb. The Zettie Jonker Hulpsentrum then stepped in to assist and helped rally support for the girl.

This spurred the local community into action. Local Orthotist and Prosthetist, Johan Burger, voluntarily offered his time to develop a new prosthesis for Leah-Rose at a discounted price.

Mr Burger made the prosthetic limb easily adjustable to accommodate Leah-Rose’s growth spurts. Therefore, it will not have to be replaced every 2 years.



Speaking at the handover, Mayor Kotzé said, “Partnerships that bring care to our residents have been the bedrock of Mossel Bay Municipality’s relationship with the communities we serve.

When I was young, my mother and I were in a car accident that left her paralysed from the waist down. I therefore deeply empathise with the role that a prosthetic leg can play in restoring dignity and worth to people with disabilities. Thank you Premier Winde for your support.”

The Premier added, “This is why I do this job: to make a difference in the lives of our residents. Every gesture, big and small, can go a long way in helping those in need. We were only too happy to help. Thank you to everyone involved.”

Media enquiries:

Regan Thaw

Media Liaison Officer

Office of the Premier

Cell: 083 627 7246

E-mail: Regan.Thaw@westerncape.gov.za