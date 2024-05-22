President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers eulogy at Special Official Funeral of late retired Constitutional Justice Yvonne Mokgoro, 23 May

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday, 23 May 2024, deliver a eulogy at the Special Official Funeral of the late retired Constitutional Justice Yvonne Mokgoro.

Justice Mokgoro, one of the first Justices to be appointed to the Constitutional Court when it was established in 1994, and also the first black woman judge of the apex court, passed away on 09 May 2024 at the age of 73.

She was also an Esteemed Member of the Order of the Baobab.

The President has honoured Justice Mokgoro with Special Official Funeral Category 1.

A Special Official Funeral Category 1 includes ceremonial elements by the South African National Defence Force.

Justice Mokgoro during her legal career, taught a number of law courses at universities in South Africa, the United States, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.

She was a member of the International Women's Association (Washington DC), the International Association of Women Judges, the International Federation of Women Lawyers and the South African Women Lawyers Association. In 2006, she was selected as an icon of the history of Women Lawyers in South Africa.

The Special Official Funeral will take place as follows:

Date: Thursday, 23 May 2024

Time: 10h00

Venue: Bryanston Catholic Church, Johannesburg

Media accreditation collection details:

Date: 22 May 2024 (11h00 to 18h00)

23 May 2024 (07h30 to 10h00

Venue: Sandton Fire Station,Cnr. Linden and Grayson Drive, Sandton

