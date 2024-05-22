Minister Blade Nzimande opens Gert Sibande TVET College in Mpumalanga, 23 to 24 May

The Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Professor Blade Nzimande will officially open the Gert Sibande TVET College, Balfour Campus, in Mpumalanga, on 24 May 2024.

The official opening event will be preceded by a Career Expo on 23 May 2024, which aims to attract learners and the communities in and around the Balfour area.

The Career Expo is aimed at exposing learners and communities to available opportunities in the post-school education and training sector.

This new campus is part of the Department of Higher Education and Training’s programme to take Technical and Vocational Education and Training to rural communities.

The Balfour campus came about as a solution to accommodate the increasing enrolments at colleges across South Africa.

The College was established in the year 2014 and began enrolment in the same year with 170 students, currently sitting at 571 students.

This is a huge milestone for the Department and a unique opportunity for the youth and nearby communities in Balfour for their education and skills development needs.

Equally important, this campus forms part of the 12 campuses that the Department has built so far as part of expanding infrastructure in our PSET system.

The media are invited as follows:

Date: 23 – 24 May 2024

Time: 09:00

Venue: Gert Sibande TVET College, Balfour Campus, 110 Minaar Street, Balfour, Mpumalanga

For media RSVP and enquiries:

Veli Mbele

Spokesperson for the Minister

Cell: 064 615 0644

E-mail: Veli.Mbele@dst.gov.za