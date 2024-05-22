Detroit VA to Open First Healthcare Clinic in Downriver Region
New clinic bringing services closer to Veterans.DETROIT, MI, USA, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Detroit VA Healthcare System will open the first-ever VA Downriver Clinic on June 3, 2024. The Downriver VA Clinic is located at 1640 West Fort Street in Trenton, MI. A ribbon cutting for the new clinic is slated for May 31, 2024, at 4:00PM.
"We are so thrilled to bring care closer to Veterans in the Downriver community,” said Detroit VA executive director Chris Cauley. “This is part of an effort by VA to lessen the drive times for Veterans to their VA appointments in the region.”
The Downriver VA Clinic will offer a full scope primary care services and connected to our network of specialty care providers and services.
Veterans currently enrolled for VA healthcare who would like to receive care at the Downriver VA Clinic can easily do so by calling our secured line at (313) 576-1000, extension 63898 and leave a message with their first and last name, the last 4 of their social security number and a phone number where they can be reached for scheduling.
The Downriver clinic aims to be a hub for all Veterans in the Downriver area. For more information, visit www.va.gov/detroit-health-care/stories/va-downriver-community-clinic-opening-june-3 or call 1-800-482-5084.
Bill Browning
Detroit VA Healthcare System
