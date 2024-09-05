YOUM. Introducing A Generative AI Communication Platform

Launch in 160 Countries across All Continents on Android and iOS

YOUM is a total rethink of communication. Human, any mode, radically private and liberating from the toxic world of social media. We are excited to launch YOUM in 160 countries and 49 languages today.” — Christopher Schlaeffer

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- NYOUM LTD, the London-based technology company, today announced the global launch of its generative AI communication platform, YOUM YOUM is a generative AI communication platform for friends only. No followers. No likes. No fakes. YOUM is the antagonist to social media. With “you and me” at the centre of everything. In multi-mode, and multimedia.“YOUM is a total rethink of communication. Human, any mode, radically private and liberating from the toxic world of social media.” says Christopher Schlaeffer , NYOUM’s Founder and Executive Chairman, “After a successful beta, we are excited to launch YOUM on Android and iOS in 160 countries and 49 languages across all continents today.”YOUM uses embedded generative AI to reimagine how people communicate on a computing device. With a multimedia Feed to watch, listen, read and react for friends only. With radically private Threads. With Multi-modal Messaging powered by generative AI for image and audio capture. With Instant Translation. With Universal Search. And Moments to record and share your day with loved ones.Radically Private | Privacy is not an unavoidable casualty of the internet. YOUM is built on a new decentralised model for radical privacy. Processing and generative AI is kept on device wherever possible. Encryption is a given. User data is not exposed to anyone, including YOUM.Equal Reward | YOUM will serve an ad only with explicit user permission. And because ads monetise user data, YOUM will set a new paradigm by paying users 50% of value generated by every ad.Ultimately owned by users | In a first-of-its-kind initiative, YOUM is committed to democratising the platform by transferring ownership from investors to users within five years in a single transaction. This is conditional to reaching at least 100 million Daily Active Users (DAU) and more than 2/3 of users participating in the offering.Generative AI on device | “YOUM uses real-time Video-to-video AI and open source Large Language Models (LLM) to enable transformative forms of visual expression and communication.” says James Ellis-Reeves, NYOUM’s Co-Founder and CTO, “Turning technology architecture on its head, every one of our AI models is deployed serverless on-device to work both online and offline and radically protect privacy.”

