LOVE, the generative AI Video Communication Platform, Launches in the United Kingdom and Expands into Europe
Share your life with those you LOVE
We could not be more excited to finally launch LOVE in the United Kingdom, where we are founded.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NYOUM LTD, the London-based generative AI company, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking video communication platform, LOVE, in the United Kingdom, marking the start of its expansion into Europe. Already available in the US, Asia, Canada and Latin America, the platform now reaches a potential user base of 3 billion on Android and iOS.
— Christopher Schlaeffer, NYOUM´s Founder and CEO
“We have built LOVE to connect with those we LOVE, as close as possible to real-life communication: Seeing each other, expressing ourselves visually in fundamentally new ways, breaking down language and accessibility barriers whilst always preserving the privacy of personal interactions.” says Jim Reeves, NYOUM´s Co-founder and CTO, “And despite employing a broad array of generative AI technology, the result is uniquely simple to use.”
LOVE utilises generative AI to reimagine how people can communicate with those they love. Its user interface is centred around video, audio and avoids the keyboard.
The platform’s Video to Video AI model enables new forms of visual expression designed by leading artists, while its Video and Audio Messaging uses localised Large Language Models to generate serverless live captions and translations into over 50 languages, providing full multi-modality (speech-to-text, video-to-video, image-to-image) online and offline.
LOVE’s Video Calling capabilities are built with a gaming engine to improve eye contact, enhance speaker engagement and break with call fatigue commonly experienced with conventional video conferencing applications.
Additionally, LOVE offers multimedia journaling features to keep a diary of life as it is lived and the ability to share it if one chooses to.
LOVE is ad-free and built on a decentralised model to fully protect privacy. In a first-of-its-kind initiative, NYOUM is also committed to democratising the platform by transferring ownership to its users within five years.
“We could not be more excited to launch LOVE in the United Kingdom, where we are founded.”, says Christopher Schlaeffer, NYOUM´s Founder and CEO.
Alyona Nosova
NYOUM Ltd.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Instagram