Dubai Unveils World's First Royale Rover - A 24K Gold Segway with Stunning Diamonds
EINPresswire.com/ -- Dubai, UAE - Leronza, a pioneer in luxury customization is delighted to unveil its latest masterpiece yet again after their huge launch of Gold Bike in 2017.
Handcrafted to perfection, the 24K Gold Segway with Simulated Diamonds is a true work of art. Each component of this exceptional Segway is meticulously adorned with 10,224 high-quality simulated diamonds, painstakingly set piece-by-piece onto its bar, fork, and side deck. This extraordinary creation sets a new standard in opulence and innovation, combining unparalleled craftsmanship with cutting-edge technology.
What sets the 24K Gold Segway apart is not just its stunning aesthetics, but also its remarkable performance capabilities. Equipped with a powerful 300W motor, this Segway effortlessly glides across various terrains with ease. Its advanced design allows it to tackle inclines of up to 15 degrees, providing riders with unmatched versatility and control.
But the luxury and performance of the 24K Gold Segway extend beyond its appearance and capabilities. It is also designed to offer unparalleled comfort and support, with a maximum load capacity of 100kg (15.5st). Whether you're navigating city streets or exploring rugged landscapes, this Segway ensures a smooth and enjoyable ride every time.
The creation of the 24K Gold Segway was a labor of love, taking an impressive seven months to complete. Each diamond was meticulously placed by skilled artisans, ensuring the utmost precision and attention to detail. The result is a truly one-of-a-kind masterpiece that embodies the epitome of luxury and craftsmanship.
Dubai, known for its fusion of modern culture and rich history, adventurous spirit, and world-class shopping and entertainment, serves as the perfect backdrop for this extraordinary creation. The 24K Gold Segway symbolizes the city's ethos – a blend of luxury, innovation, and opulence.
"We are thrilled to introduce the 24K Gold Segway with Simulated Diamonds to the world," said Connor McCarthy, CEO & Founder at Leronza. "This extraordinary creation represents the perfect fusion of luxury, technology, and artistry, and we are excited to share it with discerning customers who appreciate the finer things in life."
The 24K Gold Segway with Simulated Diamonds is now available for purchase exclusively from Leronza’s Flagship store in Dubai or their www.leronza.com. Visit for more information or to place an order.
About Leronza
Leronza is an international brand of custom luxury class collection. Their passion extends to the creation of fine, unique and bespoke custom products like iPhone, iPad, MacBooks, Samsung phones and tablets, all crafted with 24K Gold, Rose Gold, Platinum, Exotic Skins, Carbon Fibre , Jewelry Enamel and Diamonds. Leronza has a range of exquisite custom designs created by UK and Italian artisans, destined to be adored and treasured.
Maryvenyl Gabriza
