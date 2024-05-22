GACA President Inaugurates (WAGA 2024) in Riyadh
EINPresswire.com/ -- His Excellency Mr. Abdulaziz Al-Duailej, President of the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), officially inaugurated today, the Airports Council International (ACI) Asia-Pacific & Middle East / ACI World Annual General Assembly, Conference and Exhibition (WAGA 2024). The three-day event, hosted by Riyadh Airports, features the participation of aviation leaders, airport CEOs, and over 800 specialists from across the globe.
This is the first time WAGA 2024 is being held in the Middle East, underscoring Saudi Arabia's pivotal role in airport management and aviation. The Kingdom is recognized as a major player and influential force at local, regional, and international levels.
WAGA2024, under the theme "The Global Race: How to Stand Out in a Competitive Airport Ecosystem," will address several crucial topics. These include the Kingdom's significant role as a major player in the global air transport industry, Riyadh Airports' contributions to the Kingdom's strategic goals, and a comprehensive overview of the company's key achievements at local, regional, and international levels. This will further solidify Riyadh Airports' role in fulfilling the objectives of the national transport and logistics strategy.
During the opening ceremony, His Excellency Mr. Abdulaziz Al-Duailej, President of the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), extended a warm welcome to the Kingdom's guests attending (WAGA2024). He highlighted Saudi Arabia's efforts in hosting significant global events and its positive influence on the international stage concerning airport and aviation management.
On his part, Mr. Ayman AboAbah, CEO of Riyadh Airports Company, welcomed the international attendees, commending Riyadh Airports' efforts in advancing Saudi Arabia's airport management system, which positively impacts the global aviation sector.
In turn, Luis Felipe de Oliveira, Director General of ACI World, expressed his gratitude for Saudi Arabia's warm hospitality. He praised Riyadh Airports' impressive capabilities in hosting WAGA 2024, affirming that these efforts will enhance the future of airport management.
ACI Asia Pacific & Middle East Director General Stefano Baronci said, “WAGA 2024 assumes immense significance for us as the event is being held in the Middle East for the first time. As we emerge from the dark clouds of the pandemic, the aviation industry is at a critical juncture, presenting an opportunity for airports to reinvent and enhance competitiveness. Under the overarching theme of "The Global Race: How to Stand Out in a Competitive Airport Ecosystem," our conference aims to enhance industry competitiveness through initiatives focused on environmental sustainability, connectivity, a liberalised market and redefine airport experience.
As part of the Kingdom's comprehensive efforts in the aviation sector, Riyadh Airports Company will host WAGA2024.
This prestigious event will be held alongside the third edition of the Future Aviation Forum (FAF 2024), organized by the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center, under the esteemed patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.
During this significant week for the Kingdom's civil aviation sector, Riyadh will host several key events, including the Seventh Meeting of the Directors General of Civil Aviation-Middle East Region; the Regional Safety Oversight Organization (RSOO) for the Middle East and North Africa; the Airports Awards Ceremony; and the First Security Forum of the Arab Civil Aviation Organization (ACAO).
Moreover, the ICAO Facilitation 2024 Global Summit will be held for the first time, among other notable events. Hosting these major events underscores the Kingdom's leading role in the aviation sector and its dedication to advancing and growing the industry globally.
