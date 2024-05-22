Outsight selected as Innov'up Sport laureate, advancing people flow monitoring, security and privacy at Olympic venues
Outsight has been awarded the Innov’Up Sport award at VivaTech 2024 for their "Olympic LiDAR" project, enhancing security at the upcoming 2024 Paris OlympicsPARIS, ILE-DE-FRANCE, FRANCE, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As France prepares to host numerous high-profile sporting events, culminating in the 2024 Olympics, the demand on its infrastructure to provide smart people flow monitoring, as well as secure, efficient, and technologically advanced environments for spectators has never been greater. With its Spatial AI and LiDAR technology solutions being deployed across four continents, this latest recognition cements Outsight’s position as the leading innovator in the Spatial Intelligence domain.
LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) is a remote sensing technology that uses laser light to measure distances and create detailed 3D maps of environments. Unlike cameras, LiDAR does not capture images or personal identifiers, making it a natively anonymous solution. It accurately detects and tracks objects and people without recording facial features or other sensitive information, ensuring privacy while providing precise Spatial Intelligence.
Outsight's award-winning "Olympic LiDAR" project leverages their Spatial Intelligence Platform to offer unmatched privacy-focused people flow monitoring and security solutions. Unlike traditional camera systems, LiDAR technology from Outsight ensures complete anonymity by tracking the position of individuals without capturing any personally identifiable information. This makes it an ideal choice for privacy-conscious applications, offering superior perception in all lighting and weather conditions.
With seamless integration capabilities, Outsight's software is compatible with any LiDAR sensor from various manufacturers, transforming raw data into actionable insights. This allows for precise tracking and management of people and vehicles in complex environments like stadiums, tourism sites, transportation hubs and parking areas. Outsight’s Spatial Intelligence Platform enhances operational efficiency, crowd management, and safety by providing real-time, anonymous tracking and a comprehensive overview of movements and interactions.
Outsight's technology empowers stadium personnel with real-time data, enabling them to monitor and manage spectator flows efficiently and in a fully anonymous manner. The system generates detailed KPIs for various zones, allowing operators to anticipate and respond to changing demands swiftly. Automated alerts facilitate rapid response to any potential issues, ensuring a safe and smooth experience for all attendees. Armed with these unparalleled Spatial Intelligence insights, sporting venues are ready not only for the challenges of 2024, but also future-proofed for the decades to come.
Raul Bravo, Founder-President of Outsight, said, "For the first time, there is an alternative to capturing images with cameras, using 3D LiDAR sensors that only capture anonymous laser points. Unlike the situation two years ago, these sensors are now price-competitive and highly performant. This award recognizes not only the maturity of this technology, that we're already deploying at scale in many markets, but also its significant interest for sport venues that must ensure a precise understanding of people flow for better operations, visitor experience, and safety."
About Outsight
Outsight’s software solutions track the motion of people and vehicles using 3D LiDAR data.
Operators of transportation hubs like airports and train stations but also sport venues, road infrastructures and industrial sites can now access accurate and anonymous Spatial Intelligence insights, in order to improve operations and increase user safety and satisfaction.
Our international team of scientists and engineers drive the development of our solutions from Paris, San Francisco, and Sophia-Antipolis (Nice). To support our global outreach, we also operate commercial offices in the UK, Belgium, Spain, Hong Kong, and Singapore.
We believe that accelerating the adoption of LiDAR technology through robust and scalable software solutions will significantly contribute to making the world smarter, safer and more sustainable.
