Teams arrive in Macao for Women's Volleyball Nations League 2024 Macao presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group

MACAU, May 22 - The Women’s Volleyball Nations League 2024 Macao presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group, jointly organized by the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, Galaxy Entertainment Group, and the Volleyball Association of Macao, China will be held at the Galaxy Arena from 28 May (Tuesday) to 2 June (Sunday). Teams Brazil and Dominican Republic arrived in Macao today (22 May) to prepare for the competition.

The Brazil and Dominican Republic teams arrived in Macao this afternoon. They, together with six other participating teams — China, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Thailand and France —, will put in their best to secure qualification for the finals in Bangkok, Thailand in June.

After arriving in Macao yesterday, members of the Chinese team including head coach Cai Bin and players Zhu Ting, Yuan Xinyu, Gong Xiangyu and Li Yingying went to the Ruins of St. Paul’s this morning for a photo shooting activity. Residents and tourists were able to get a glimpse of the Chinese volleyball players.

Tickets on sale

Members of the public can buy tickets via Damai application and mini program, MacauTicket.com, or by telephone, or at Kong Seng outlets in Macao until 7 p.m. on 27 May, or directly at the venue Galaxy Arena during the event period. The tickets are priced between MOP 180 and MOP 1,380, depending on the seat section and match session. All ticket prices are in Macao Patacas (MOP) or Renminbi (CNY), and same prices apply to both Macao Patacas and Hong Kong dollars. Each person can purchase a maximum of four tickets per session. Every person taller than 1.2m in height requires a ticket for admission. Children who are less than 1.2m in height and do not occupy a seat can enter the venue free of charge when accompanied by a paying adult at all times, and each adult can only bring along one child.

Ticket discounts available for Macao residents, students and seniors on specific dates

Holders of Macao Resident ID Card can enjoy a 10% discount, and holders of a Macao full-time Student Card, Macao residents aged 65 or above, or holders of Registration Card for Disability Assessment can enjoy a 20% discount. Discounts are only available for tickets from 28 to 30 May sold at Kong Seng outlets in Macao or at Galaxy Arena during the event period, with each person limited to one discounted ticket per session. The concession is valid while stocks.

Those who wish to watch thrilling matches featuring leading women’s volleyball teams up-close are advised to purchase their tickets as early as possible. For details of the event, please visit the event website at www.macaovnl.com or the Sports Bureau website at www.sport.gov.mo, or follow the ‘Macao Major Sporting Events’ Facebook page, ‘澳門體育’ WeChat official account and ‘澳門特區體育局’ (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.