ACCIONA ENERGÍA STARTS OPERATING ITS LARGEST PV PLANT, RED TAILED HAWK, IN TEXAS
The project will generate clean energy equivalent to the consumption of 66,500 homes and avoid the emission of 430,000 tons of CO2 into the atmosphere every year
ACCIONA Energía has started operations at Red-Tailed Hawk photovoltaic plant, located near Houston in Wharton County, Texas. With a capacity of 458MWp, it is the company’s largest solar complex built to date.
Red-Tailed Hawk joins ACCIONA Energía’s existing portfolio of renewable energy projects in North America, where it now has 2.7GW installed, and reinforces its position as a key player in the country’s energy transition. In addition, the company is building a 280MW wind farm in Forty Mile County, Alberta (Canada) and Union Solar, a 325MWp photovoltaic plant in Ohio (United States).
The new facility features solar panels affixed to solar trackers that follow the sun's path, maximizing sunlight exposure and production. It will generate 742GWh of clean electricity per year, equivalent to the consumption of around 66,500 Texas households, and avoid the emission of approximately 430,000 tons of CO2 annually.
The project falls under ACCIONA Energía’s Social Impact Management program, which reallocates a portion of its annual revenue to support local community initiatives in education, wellness, and environmental stewardship.
“The completion of Red-Tailed Hawk is an outstanding achievement for our team, coupled with its safety milestone of 365 days incident-free, marks a proud moment for ACCIONA Energía.” said Joaquin Castillo, CEO of ACCIONA Energía North America.
Red-Tailed Hawk joins the company’s Fort Bend Solar Farm in reaching this achievement, underscoring ACCIONA Energía’s commitment to its “Build Safe” program.
“As our largest photovoltaic plant globally, it embodies our commitment to safety, innovation, and sustainable energy solutions.” added Castillo.
Beyond its contribution to decarbonization, Red-Tailed Hawk has generated employment opportunities, creating approximately 400 jobs during the peak construction phase, and sustaining up to 15 permanent positions.
ACCIONA Energía is the largest 100% renewable energy company with no fossil legacy in the world. It has 13.5GW of renewable energy and presence in 25 countries. With 30 years of experience, ACCIONA Energía offers a complete portfolio of tailor-made energy solutions for its corporate and institutional clients to meet their decarbonization goals. ACCIONA Energía is committed to the highest environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) standards. ACCIONA S.A., a leading global company in the provision of regenerative solutions for a decarbonized economy, is the reference shareholder of ACCIONA Energía. www.acciona-energia.com
