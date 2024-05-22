Derby Barracks/Vandalism

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A5002503

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jesse Nash

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

DATE/TIME: 05/18/24 10:00pm-9:30am on 05/19/24.

INCIDENT LOCATION: 4H Rd, Derby

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief/Vandalism

VICTIM: Isaac Baker

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Town, Vt

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 05/18/24 between the hours of 10:00pm-9:30am, it was reported that a vandalism using white spray paint had occurred involving a Ford Ranger that was parked on the 4H Road in Derby overnight.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, please contact Vermont State Police, Derby Barracks.

Trooper Jesse Nash

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Rd

Jesse.Nash@Vermont.Gov

(802) 334-8881