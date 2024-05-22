Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,730 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,046 in the last 365 days.

Derby Barracks/Vandalism

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A5002503

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jesse Nash                          

STATION:  Derby                   

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

 

DATE/TIME: 05/18/24 10:00pm-9:30am on 05/19/24.

INCIDENT LOCATION: 4H Rd, Derby

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief/Vandalism

 

VICTIM: Isaac Baker

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Town, Vt

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 05/18/24 between the hours of 10:00pm-9:30am, it was reported that a vandalism using white spray paint had occurred involving a Ford Ranger that was parked on the 4H Road in Derby overnight.

 

Anyone with information regarding this incident, please contact Vermont State Police, Derby Barracks.

 

 

Trooper Jesse Nash

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Rd

Jesse.Nash@Vermont.Gov

(802) 334-8881

 

 

You just read:

Derby Barracks/Vandalism

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more