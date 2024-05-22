Derby Barracks/Vandalism
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A5002503
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jesse Nash
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802 334 8881
DATE/TIME: 05/18/24 10:00pm-9:30am on 05/19/24.
INCIDENT LOCATION: 4H Rd, Derby
VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief/Vandalism
VICTIM: Isaac Baker
AGE: 19
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Town, Vt
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 05/18/24 between the hours of 10:00pm-9:30am, it was reported that a vandalism using white spray paint had occurred involving a Ford Ranger that was parked on the 4H Road in Derby overnight.
Anyone with information regarding this incident, please contact Vermont State Police, Derby Barracks.
Trooper Jesse Nash
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Rd
Jesse.Nash@Vermont.Gov
(802) 334-8881