India Trade Mission Highlights Opportunities

May 22, 2024

Maryland Ag Secretary participates in USDA led effort

ANNAPOLIS, MD (May 22, 2024)—Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks recently joined colleagues from eleven state agriculture departments and the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on a Federal trade mission to establish connections with agricultural operations in India while developing market opportunities for stateside businesses. Leaders in attendance represented a broad cross-section of the nation, with strong representation from growers, processors, and stakeholder groups.

“Trade missions are extremely beneficial to Maryland agriculture as they aim to strengthen ties between our state and new markets worldwide,” said Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “I thank USDA Under Secretary Alexis Taylor for her vision and partnership in helping our State develop a larger international reach. I encourage Maryland agriculture companies interested in pursuing sales in India to contact the Maryland Department of Agriculture’s Marketing team.”

India’s economy is one of the fastest-growing in the world, and with a population of 1.4 billion, over half of which is under 25, India presents a vast consumer base and potential market opportunities that are hard to ignore.

Post-pandemic, India’s consumer preferences toward premium products remain high despite continued high food price inflation and rupee devaluation. Consumer purchases of alcoholic beverages are rising as well. In 2023, India’s beverages, spirits, and vinegar imports totaled $836 million. Whiskey is one of India’s top consumer-oriented product imports, valued at $184 million in 2022. India’s import of consumer-oriented goods increased from $6.1 billion in 2021 to $7.4 billion in 2022. The United States retained the largest market share in this segment at 15.05 percent or $1.1 billion.

The USDA Foreign Agricultural Service connects U.S. agriculture to the world in an effort to enhance export opportunities and global food security.

For more information on India’s market, please contact Maryland Department of Agriculture’s Director of International Marketing Stone Slade at stone.slade@maryland.gov or (410) 841-5779.

