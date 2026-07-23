PUBLIC NOTICE: Unscheduled Mosquito Control Activity in Anne Arundel County Planned for July 27

July 23, 2026

ANNAPOLIS, MD (July 23, 2026) – The Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA), in cooperation with the Anne Arundel County Health Department, will expand mosquito control services in areas due to a public health concern over the potential for mosquito-borne diseases.

Ultra-Low Volume (ULV) truck-based spraying to control adult mosquitoes is planned for the evening of Monday, July 27, 2026 near the intersection of Chesapeake Harbour Drive and Edgewood Road in Annapolis.

Spraying will occur after 9:00 p.m. ET. In the event of inclement weather, spraying will be rescheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026. Any existing spray exemptions in the area will be temporarily suspended.

MDA Mosquito Control Program personnel will use a permethrin-based solution that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has approved for use in public health mosquito control programs without posing unreasonable risks to human health. However, out of an abundance of caution, MDA recommends avoiding outdoor activities during spraying.

While not all mosquitoes carry diseases, MDA suggests that residents take precautions to minimize their exposure to mosquito bites. These measures include:

Wear long, loose fitting, light colored clothing.

Wear insect repellents according to product labels.

Avoid mosquito infested areas during prime periods of activity (between dusk and dawn).

Install, inspect, and repair window and door screens in homes and stables.

Regularly clean bird baths and bowls for pet food and water.

Remove or empty all water-holding containers.

Routine spray program schedules are available by county on the program’s website. Please contact MDA’s Mosquito Control Program with any questions or concerns at (410) 841-5870.

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