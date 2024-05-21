TAIWAN, May 21 - President Lai meets President Santiago Peña Palacios of the Republic of Paraguay

On the morning of May 21, President Lai Ching-te met with a delegation led by President Santiago Peña Palacios of the Republic of Paraguay. In remarks, President Lai thanked President Peña for traveling to Taiwan to attend his and Vice President Bi-khim Hsiao’s inauguration ceremony, and for speaking up for Taiwan at numerous international venues. The president also said he looks forward to continuing to deepen the Taiwan-Paraguay partnership, moving forward together on the path of freedom, stability, and prosperity to shine on the global stage.

In his remarks, President Lai first thanked President Peña, a good friend of Taiwan, for traveling to Taiwan to attend his and Vice President Hsiao’s inauguration ceremony. On behalf of the people and government of the Republic of China (Taiwan), he then once again extended a sincere welcome to the distinguished guests.

President Lai recalled attending President Peña’s inauguration in August last year as a special presidential envoy and the warm welcomes the people of Paraguay gave his delegation wherever they went. President Lai said he was sure that during this visit to Taiwan, President Peña and all the distinguished guests will likewise feel the warmth of the Taiwanese people.

President Lai noted that Paraguay has an impressive track record under President Peña’s leadership. Not only do a number of economic indicators show that Paraguay is performing well, he said, the nation is also set to host international events including the General Assembly of the Organization of American States and a FIFA World Cup match.

Thanking President Peña for speaking up for Taiwan at numerous international venues and supporting Taiwan’s international participation, President Lai said that we will always remember these acts of sincere friendship.

Noting that President Peña in his speeches often describes Paraguay as a “sleeping giant” that is about to awaken, President Lai said he looks forward to continuing to deepen Taiwan’s partnership with Paraguay, a South American “giant,” and moving forward together on the path of freedom, stability, and prosperity to shine on the global stage. President Lai then wished President Peña and the members of his cabinet a smooth and productive visit, and prosperity for both our countries.

President Peña then delivered remarks, saying that although Taiwan and Paraguay are geographically far apart, our mutual friendship brings us closer together. It is a great honor to visit Taiwan at this historic moment and witness Taiwan’s continued progress on the path of peace and prosperity while protecting freedom and democracy, he said, and like Taiwan, Paraguay will continue to forge ahead on the path of freedom and democracy.

President Peña stated that Taiwan’s very orderly and peaceful political transition was a victory for democracy, reflecting not only how much the nation values freedom and democracy, but also showing the whole world that Taiwan seeks peace and prosperity based on the values of freedom and democracy.

President Peña said that from the vision and goals for the nation that President Lai outlined in his inaugural address, he sees that Paraguay and Taiwan have the same policy objectives. Specifically, he said, we both hope to defend freedom, democracy, and human rights so that people can have better and more prosperous lives and realize their dreams and aspirations. President Peña said that he looks forward to working with President Lai and the new administration to make history, standing firm today while looking ahead to the future, and fulfilling each other’s dreams.

President Peña stated that this visit to Taiwan reaffirms 66 years of strong diplomatic ties between Taiwan and Paraguay. As in the past where both countries have strived together to carry out numerous projects, he said, both countries will continue that cooperation and lead our nations toward a wonderful future that was previously inconceivable. He said he believes that Paraguay’s success is Taiwan’s success, and Taiwan’s success is Paraguay’s success.

The delegation also included President of the Chamber of Deputies Raúl Latorre and was accompanied to the Presidential Office by Paraguay Ambassador Carlos Fleitas.