President Lai meets 70th US Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo

On the afternoon of May 21, President Lai Ching-te met with 70th Secretary of State of the United States Michael R. Pompeo. In remarks, President Lai expressed gratitude to the secretary for facilitating, during his term, the establishment of a Taiwan-US Economic Prosperity Partnership Dialogue and introducing other measures such as promoting mutual visits by higher-level US and Taiwanese officials, noting that Secretary Pompeo is our steadfast partner and friend. President Lai stated that the new administration will continue to deepen cooperation between Taiwan and the US across many areas, as we work to safeguard regional peace and stability and promote global prosperity and development.

A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows:

I extend a warm welcome to Secretary Pompeo on another visit to Taiwan. After our elections in January, Secretary Pompeo immediately conveyed his congratulations to me, Vice President Bi-khim Hsiao, and the people of Taiwan. I would like to thank Secretary Pompeo for his longstanding support for Taiwan and our democracy as well as for his contributions to deepening Taiwan-US relations.

During your term as Secretary of State, you facilitated the establishment of a Taiwan-US Economic Prosperity Partnership Dialogue and introduced other measures such as lifting restrictions on bilateral exchanges and promoting mutual visits by higher-level US and Taiwanese officials. This led to our close engagement on issues including democracy, the economy, education, and public health.

Secretary Pompeo is our steadfast partner and friend. I believe this is because freedom and democracy, while being the most valuable assets of the people of Taiwan, are also the shared core values of Taiwan and the US. This year marks the 45th anniversary of the Taiwan Relations Act. On that solid foundation, we look forward to the partnership between Taiwan and the US continuing to expand.

Last month President Joe Biden signed into effect the Emergency National Security Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2024, which includes initiatives for the security of Taiwan and other countries in the Indo-Pacific. Following the Further Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2024, this was yet another demonstration by the US through concrete action to enhance the Taiwan-US security partnership.

Moving forward, I will lead the new administration as we continue to deepen cooperation between Taiwan and the US across many areas. I hope that we will continue to have your longstanding support as we work to safeguard regional peace and stability and promote global prosperity and development.

Once again, thank you for making the long trip to visit Taiwan. I look forward to working together with you to further strengthen Taiwan-US ties.

Secretary of State Pompeo then delivered remarks, first congratulating the president and saying he thought President Lai’s remarks yesterday were thoughtful and important. In them, he said, President Lai laid out a vision for our country and for its place in the world, the important role it has globally, and the deep importance of the relationship between our country and his. He said that President Lai’s reaffirmation of Taiwan's commitment to peace, dignity, prosperity, and strength will make Taiwan a great global citizen, as it has always been.

Secretary Pompeo then said to the Taiwanese people that they had a successful election, and that he is excited to see what is ahead. He added that America, on a bipartisan basis, stands with the people of Taiwan and will continue to do so. In closing, the secretary gave his blessings and wished good luck to President Lai as he takes on this new role, saying that he knows that the president will deliver good outcomes for the people of Taiwan.

Also in attendance was Director of the China Center at the Hudson Institute Miles Yu (余茂春).