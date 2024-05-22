HILL, FARRER & BURRILL PARTNER BRIAN WEINHART NAMED 2024 COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE VISIONARY
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP announced today that Partner Brian S. Weinhart has been recognized by Los Angeles Times as a Commercial Real Estate "Visionary," and he is profiled in its annual Commercial Real Estate Magazine, published May 19, 2024. "Commercial real estate, not unlike numerous other industries, has gone through unprecedented challenges over the past few years,” states the publisher. “Current trends indicate a strong, steady recovery and it’s thanks to the resolve and savvy of CRE professionals that there is cause for an optimistic outlook.”
"Brian’s inclusion in this list is a testament to his outstanding expertise in commercial real estate law and his unwavering dedication to our clients," says Managing Attorney Dean E. Dennis. "His ability to navigate complex transactions and provide exceptional service has earned him this well-deserved recognition among Southern California’s top attorneys. We are proud to see Brian’s contributions to the field celebrated in such a prominent way."
Weinhart “is renowned for his expertise in real estate financing,” says the special feature. “With a track record encompassing multi-billion-dollar loan workouts and restructurings, he navigates complex commercial real estate assets with finesse.” Additionally, Weinhart advises large real estate operators on acquisitions, sales and leasing of diverse properties nationwide, from multi-family apartment complexes to shopping centers, office buildings and hotels.
As recognized in the profile, Weinhart is a prominent figure in the commercial mortgage-backed securities arena, having represented CMBS, portfolio and bridge lenders, as well as special servicers across the country for more than 20 years. Outside his legal practice, Brian contributes to the community as a founding member of the Heart Foundation at Cedars Sinai Medical Center and longtime member of its board. Weinhart has also shared his expertise as a speaker and has written for notable publications in addition to helping to create a national program facilitating ADU development.
###
Hill, Farrer & Burill LLP is a California based law firm that commits to professional excellence, quality of service and client loyalty. A 100-year history of success finds its roots in a few enduring values — stability, integrity and exceptional attorneys.
###
