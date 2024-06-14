HILL FARRER PARTNER STACEY SULLIVAN NAMED A TOP BUSINESS LEADER IN LOS ANGELES
EINPresswire.com/ -- Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP announced today that Partner Stacey Sullivan has been selected as a nominee for the Los Angeles Business Journal’s “Women’s Leadership Symposium & Awards 2024,” and recognized in a special supplement. The recognition honors the accomplished and impactful women business leaders in the Los Angeles community.
Ms. Sullivan practices as a Partner in the areas of real estate law, general business and corporate law, taxation and estate planning. She applies her extensive knowledge of multiple areas of the law to provide her clients with comprehensive legal advice as they negotiate and execute a variety of business and real estate transactions. She regularly represents property owners, borrowers, lenders and tenants in a variety of commercial real estate transactions, including real estate acquisitions, dispositions, finance, leasing, land use, construction and development. Her real estate practice often involves advising in tax-deferred exchanges of real property, both under Internal Revenue Code Section 1031 and 1033. She has significant experience in advising her clients concerning issues involving property contaminated by hazardous materials.
Prior to practicing law, Ms. Sullivan was a Certified Public Accountant with Ernst & Young. Her professional affiliations include the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the California Society of Certified Public Accountants, the American Association of Attorney Certified Public Accountants, the State Bar of California, the Los Angeles County Bar Association and Women Lawyers Association of Los Angeles. Sullivan was recently named as one of the Los Angeles Business Journal’s “Women of Influence: Attorneys.”
