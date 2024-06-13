THREE MUSICK PEELER PARTNERS NAMED TOP BUSINESS LEADERS IN LOS ANGELES
EINPresswire.com/ -- Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP announced today that Partners Erin Donovan, Lisa Hsiao and Beth Kahn have been selected as nominees for the Los Angeles Business Journal’s “Women’s Leadership Symposium & Awards 2024.” The recognition honors the accomplished and impactful women business leaders in the Los Angeles community.
Ms. Donovan’s principal practice areas include general civil litigation, business litigation, insurance defense litigation, and probate litigation. She has second-chaired five trials (three civil and two probate). As lead counsel, she has conducted numerous Office of Administrative Hearings and has successfully obtained defense awards at arbitration. In addition to representing insurance companies and their insureds, she has served as counsel for a variety of businesses, regional centers, and academic institutions. Ms. Donovan is currently serving as the President of the Irish American Bar Association of Los Angeles.
Ms. Hsiao is an experienced trial attorney and focuses her practice on transportation, product liability, premises liability, real estate and employment. She represents Fortune 500 companies, small businesses and individuals in tort-based litigation with an emphasis on products liability, business litigation and transportation law. She has obtained favorable results for her clients through early mediation, dispositive motions, pre-trial motions, and jury and court trials. Hsiao is also a member and leader in the firm’s 24-hour Accident Investigation Team.
Ms. Kahn is a Partner in the firm’s Labor & Employment Practice Group. She represents private and public employers in employment-related litigation including wage and hour issues, wrongful termination, retaliation, discrimination, harassment, ADA, negligent hiring/supervision, and violations of constitutional rights and civil rights. Ms. Kahn defends employers in class actions, Private Attorney General Act (PAGA) cases, and individual matters in federal and state courts, as well as before administrative agencies. As part of her practice, she advises employers, their supervisors, and human resource professionals concerning employee issues including hirings, layoffs, wage and hour compliance, terminations, and other disciplinary actions. Ms. Kahn drafts employee handbooks and other personnel policies and documents and conducts investigations, audits, and provides employer-required and managerial training.
Ms. Donovan and Ms. Kahn were recently named as two of the Los Angeles Business Journal’s “Women of Influence: Attorneys.“ Ms. Hsaio was selected as a finalist for the Los Angeles Times’ “Orange County Inspirational Women & Leadership Forum Awards" in April.
JONATHAN FITZGARRALD
