Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,696 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,008 in the last 365 days.

Statement of Sen. Win Gatchalian on the reversion to the old school calendar

PHILIPPINES, May 22 - Press Release
May 22, 2024

Statement of Sen. Win Gatchalian on the reversion to the old school calendar

I thank President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. for approving the gradual reversion to the old school calendar. After the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, whose effects continue to pose challenges to the basic education sector, the gradual resumption of the June school opening restores normalcy to the lives of our teachers and learners. The resumption of the old school calendar upholds the safety and well-being of our teachers and learners who struggled with learning continuity amid the extreme heat of the past few months.

I also thank the Department of Education and Vice President Sara Duterte's commitment to revert to the old school calendar. Napapanahon na para ibalik natin ang nakasanayang school calendar ng ating mga kababayan.

You just read:

Statement of Sen. Win Gatchalian on the reversion to the old school calendar

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more