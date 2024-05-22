Statement of Sen. Win Gatchalian on the reversion to the old school calendar

I thank President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. for approving the gradual reversion to the old school calendar. After the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, whose effects continue to pose challenges to the basic education sector, the gradual resumption of the June school opening restores normalcy to the lives of our teachers and learners. The resumption of the old school calendar upholds the safety and well-being of our teachers and learners who struggled with learning continuity amid the extreme heat of the past few months.

I also thank the Department of Education and Vice President Sara Duterte's commitment to revert to the old school calendar. Napapanahon na para ibalik natin ang nakasanayang school calendar ng ating mga kababayan.