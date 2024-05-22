Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,697 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,014 in the last 365 days.

From bees to trees: bringing nature back into agriculture – Episode 60

22 May 2024

© IFAD/Didor Sadulloev

It's no secret nature is under threat: the world has seen global wildlife populations drop by two thirds over the past 50 years, and agriculture is partly to blame. But from beekeeping to reforestation, small-scale farmers around the planet are doing their part to reverse this trend. 

To celebrate World Biodiversity Day, we explore how rural communities are making farming green again. Tune in to hear a young Zimbabwean farmer's local insights on agroecology – and get the big picture on biodiversity from global conservation leaders, from the hills of southern India to the shores of Madagascar. 

On this episode 

  • Gabby Ahmadia, Vice-President of Area-Based Conservation, Oceans Programme, WWF-US 

  • Nyaguthii Chege, Chairperson, Board of Directors of the Green Belt Movement, Kenya 

  • Chengeto Sandra Muzira, farmer and Africa youth representative at La Via Campesina, Zimbabwe 

  • Jestin Pauls, CEO of Aadhimalai, India 

Find out more at https://www.ifad.org/en/podcasts 

You just read:

From bees to trees: bringing nature back into agriculture – Episode 60

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more