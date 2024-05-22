From bees to trees: bringing nature back into agriculture – Episode 60

It's no secret nature is under threat: the world has seen global wildlife populations drop by two thirds over the past 50 years, and agriculture is partly to blame. But from beekeeping to reforestation, small-scale farmers around the planet are doing their part to reverse this trend.

To celebrate World Biodiversity Day, we explore how rural communities are making farming green again. Tune in to hear a young Zimbabwean farmer's local insights on agroecology – and get the big picture on biodiversity from global conservation leaders, from the hills of southern India to the shores of Madagascar.

On this episode

Gabby Ahmadia , Vice-President of Area-Based Conservation, Oceans Programme, WWF-US

Nyaguthii Chege , Chairperson, Board of Directors of the Green Belt Movement, Kenya

Chengeto Sandra Muzira , farmer and Africa youth representative at La Via Campesina, Zimbabwe

Jestin Pauls, CEO of Aadhimalai, India

Find out more at https://www.ifad.org/en/podcasts