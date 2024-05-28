CAHME announces James Spann, Jr. to join Board of Directors

James Spann, Jr., MBA, joins CAHME Board of Directors.

SPRING HOUSE, PA, USA, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) is pleased to announce that distinguished executive, founder, and venture capitalist James Spann, Jr., MBA, joined the CAHME Board of Directors on May 16, 2024.

James Spann, Jr., is the Founder and managing General Partner at Boyd Street Ventures, a groundbreaking venture capital firm dedicated to fostering innovation through investments in under-the-radar, early-stage, founder-led companies, particularly those involved in the Life Sciences and HealthTech sectors. After graduating from the University of Oklahoma and serving for six years in the Marines, he began a distinguished 30-year career that includes Fortune 500 executive roles with IBM, AmerisourceBergen (now Cencora), and Aramark. He has served as Vice-Chairman of the Advisory Board of the Stephenson School of Biomedical Engineering at the University of Oklahoma since the school’s inception in 2016. James is one of only 36 leaders nationally chosen by Ernst & Young for its 2024 EY Entrepreneurs Access Network cohort. He has served on the CAHME governance committee during the past 5 years, which reviewed and recommended our Board and Council Leadership.

“Our board and management team are looking forward to working with James to impact the next generation of healthcare leaders,” said Todd Nelson, FHFMA, MBA, Chair, Board of Directors of CAHME. “James' extensive experience in venture capital and his distinguished career with Fortune 500 companies like IBM, AmerisourceBergen (now Cencora), and Aramark bring a wealth of knowledge and strategic insight to CAHME.”

“My corporate career and, more recently, my experience helping to guide the founders of our portfolio companies have given me a deep appreciation for the profound difference the right leader can make in an organization. Today, it is more important than ever that we develop leaders who can improve the quality of care in our society, particularly for individuals with complex health and social needs,” said Mr. Spann. “I’m looking forward to working with the other members of the CAHME Board and the management team to continue the important work in producing executives that will lead the way in this crucial profession.”

“CAHME Board of Directors provide experience, diverse perspectives, and invaluable expertise to help to ensure that our mission advancing the quality of healthcare management education is met,” said Anthony Stanowski, DHA, FACHE, President and CEO of CAHME. "We look forward to his continued leadership and added dimension he brings to meet CAHME’s mission."

About CAHME

Since 1968, the Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) has served the public interest by advancing the quality of healthcare management education globally. CAHME accredits 150 academic programs in management which has broadly been defined to include healthcare quality and safety, and population health. CAHME works with leading academic programs and numerous healthcare practitioners to ensure that graduates entering the healthcare field have undergone an educational process meeting rigorous, measurable standards for effectiveness. The result is a formal academic education focusing on key competencies, plus practical experiences. This enables new graduates to quickly add value to an organization and grow into future leaders. CAHME is the only organization recognized by the Council on Higher Education Accreditation to grant accreditation to individual academic programs offering a graduate degree in healthcare management.

To date BSV’s Fund I has attracted six anchor investors: Bank of America, Gateway First Bancorp, OGE Energy Corp. Foundation, the Oklahoma Center for the Advancement of Science & Technology, the Norman Economic Development Coalition, and the Cleveland County Industrial Development Authority. The fund has invested in 16 companies thus far, 10 of which are in the Life Sciences and HealthTech sectors, and made 14 follow-on investments. Mr. Spann is targeting a total fundraise of $50 million for Fund I, which will close on December 31, 2024.

