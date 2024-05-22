City of Geneva Tax Foreclosure Auction

Submit Release
GENEVA, NY, USA, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- City of Geneva is set to host its annual Tax Foreclosure Real Estate Auction on Monday, June 26, 2024. The live portion of the event will take place at the Hydrant Hose No. 1, Public Meeting Rm., 79 Geneva St., Geneva, NY 14456 (Use rear entrance - sign says - Bingo), starting at 10 AM, with registration beginning at 8 AM.

For those unable to attend in person, online bidding will be available through NYSAuctions.com

This year's auction will feature approximately 15 properties.

Prospective bidders are encouraged to view the bidder seminar online to prepare for the auction.

To ensure all participants are well-informed and ready for the auction, the city has provided extensive resources including a detailed brochure, property showings scheduled for June 25th, and an Internet Bidding Packet.

Additional information regarding property removals, lead-based paint precautions, and fair housing can be found online. For further details or to view auction properties, visit NYSAuctions.com.

