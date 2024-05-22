InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Dog Leash that Improves Control Over Multiple Animals While on a Walk
EINPresswire.com/ -- Artelia B. of Front Royal, VA is the creator of the Bamboozle Leash, a modified dog leash for controlling up to three dogs while minimizing their extra movements, ensuring the dog cannot jump on the owner or other people nearby. The leash prevents pet owners from getting dirty and offers better stopping time, ultimately resulting in better control of a pet. The leash allows a first animal to control the movement of a second and/or third animal in which all animals must move together with one another. This movement allows the first dog/animal to function as a ‘pack leader’ to teach the second and/or third how to walk on the leash.
The leash features a handle that can be comfortably grabbed without causing injury to a user. The leash allows the owner to maintain full control while minimizing movement of the pet(s). The leash can be useful for pet owners, kennel clubs, service dogs, military, and police dogs, and more. Overall, it offers a way for pet owners, kennel employees, and many others to keep optimal control over one or two dogs on their leash.
As more pet owners have multiple dogs or walk dogs in groups, there's a demand for leashes that offer convenience, control, and safety. Manufacturers are constantly looking to introduce innovative designs to improve leash usability and comfort. This includes adjustable couplers or splitters to accommodate dogs of different sizes, padded handles for comfort during long walks, and reflective materials for visibility in low-light conditions.
While these features are useful, improving control over multiple animals is of utmost importance. Dogs learn quickly when another is designated as ‘pack leader’, and the Bamboozle Leash effectively imprints this aspect onto dogs being walked on the leash. Its versatility and innovation would significantly enhance any pet equipment manufacturer’s product line.
Artelia filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Bamboozle Leash product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Bamboozle Leash can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
