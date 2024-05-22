Branching Minds Wins 2024 CODiE Awards for Best Personalized Learning Solution and Best Customer Experience
These awards are a testament to our mission to equip educators to support the holistic development of every student.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Branching Minds, a leading education technology company dedicated to leveraging learning sciences and technology to help K-12 schools and districts personalize instruction and intervention effectively, has been honored with the Best Personalized Learning Solution Award and the Best Customer Experience Award at the 2024 SIIA CODiE Awards.
— Maya Gat, CEO and Co-Founder
A SIIA CODiE Award win is a prestigious honor, following rigorous reviews by expert judges including educators and administrators whose evaluations determined the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.
Branching Minds Co-Founder and CEO, Maya Gat, said, “Winning the Best Personalized Learning Solution Award affirms our commitment to delivering innovative, evidence-based tools that empower educators to meet each student's unique needs. Being recognized for Best Customer Experience underscores our dedication to supporting our users with unparalleled service and resources. These awards are a testament to our mission to equip educators to support the holistic development of every student.”
Since its founding in 2013, Branching Minds has stood out as the only teacher-first Multi-Tiered System of Supports (MTSS) platform that integrates actionable data, collaboration tools, and evidence-based solutions. This comprehensive approach enables educators to identify individual student learning needs, provide research-backed intervention support, and track progress, ensuring every student receives the necessary academic and social-emotional/behavioral support to succeed.
“The winners of the 2024 Education Technology CODiE Awards represent the pinnacle of creativity and excellence in providing products and services that connect diverse learners with educational resources and instructors. We are thrilled to honor this year's recipients – the elite in their field – who offer solutions to crucial challenges in education today, ranging from accessibility and fairness to customized and adaptive learning experiences. Heartfelt congratulations to all of this year’s CODiE Award victors!” says Chris Mohr, President of SIIA.
For over three decades, the SIIA CODiE Awards have celebrated leaders in innovation and excellence in the education and business technology sectors. As the industry’s only peer-reviewed awards program, the CODiE Awards highlight the best in technology and education.
The CODiE Award winners were announced during a Virtual Celebration on May 21, 2024, at 1pm EST. Details about each winner are listed at https://siia.net/codie/2024-education-technology-finalists/.
About Branching Minds
Branching Minds partners with schools to help educators streamline differentiation and personalize learning through an MTSS system solution that simplifies best practices. Since 2013, Branching Minds has collaborated with nearly 300,000 teachers and 545 districts across 38 states, improving outcomes for more than 2 million students. For more information, visit https://branchingminds.com.
About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards
The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to celebrate the vision, talent, and advances in building quality products in the Tech Industry. Since 1986, thousands of products, services, and solutions have been recognized for leading innovation and achieving excellence. For more information, visit https://siia.net/CODiE.
About Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA)
SIIA is the only professional organization connecting more than 700 data, financial information, education technology, specialized content and publishing, and connects learners and educators. Our diverse members manage the global financial markets, develop software that solves today’s challenges through technology, provide critical information that helps inform global businesses large and small, and innovate for better communication across the information ecosystem.
