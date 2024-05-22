ANY.RUN Malware Sandbox Team Attends Cybersecurity Conference Osintomático 2024

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANY.RUN, a leading provider of malware sandboxing and threat intelligence solutions, attended Osintomático 2024, the premier event for OSINT and cybersecurity professionals and innovators held in Madrid. This year marked the company's second time at the conference, recognized for being experts in the field.

𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐒𝐮𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬

At the event, ANY.RUN showcased their title product, an interactive malware sandbox, as well as threat intelligence services: TI Lookup, TI Feeds, and YARA Search. The team demonstrated the capabilities of the platforms and received overwhelmingly positive feedback from the community.

The conference also hosted numerous speakers who covered a wide range of subjects including deepfakes, machine learning for intelligence, red teaming, geointelligence, and OSINT and social engineering.

ANY.RUN looks forward to attending the next Osintomático event and continuing to work alongside their colleagues in the field to advance the state of cybersecurity.

𝐀𝐍𝐘.𝐑𝐔𝐍’𝐬 𝟖𝐭𝐡 𝐁𝐢𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐝𝐚𝐲 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐬

Osintomático 2024 attendees were among the first to learn about ANY.RUN’s 8th birthday offers. Until the end of May, the company is offering 6 months free or extra licenses for individual users and teams.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐍𝐘.𝐑𝐔𝐍

ANY.RUN is a provider of cybersecurity products. Its sandbox enables malware analysts to quickly and accurately analyze malicious files and links, gaining a complete view of advanced cyber attacks. The platform's threat intelligence services, including TI Lookup, Yara Search, and TI Feeds, present users with up-to-date data on the latest malware currently active across the globe.