Dr. Justice W. Obi of Graceland Biochemical Technology International LLC to be Featured on Close Up Radio

HOLLIS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Widely renowned for his expertise in pharmaceutical compounding, Dr. Justice W. Obi currently excels as the president of Graceland Biochemical Technology International LLC. He specializes in utilizing combinations of various pharmaceuticals to develop treatments for a broad range of diseases. During the eighties, Dr. Obi initially garnered recognition for his central role in the creation of an innovative topical treatment for high-risk Human Papilloma Virus for women.

Following the success of his Human Papilloma Virus treatment, Dr. Obi developed a similar solution for genital warts, which has since been distributed to two hundred fifty patients in the United States and fifty patients in South Africa. In 2017, he obtained patents for his two aforementioned gel-based treatments. Dr. Obi has since secured partnerships with numerous manufacturing organizations to increase the accessibility of both of his patented treatments.

Prior to his career as a physician and pharmacist, Dr. Obi earned a Doctor of Medicine from the Autonomous University of Ciudad Juárez in Mexico. He attributes a great deal of his success to his knowledge of pharmaceuticals and his passion for eradicating common diseases such as Human Papilloma Virus. In the coming years, Dr. Obi aims to devote more focus towards treating patients from underserved communities all over the world.

Dr. Obi has used his life-saving drug to save over sixty women in the United States who were diagnosed with high-risk Human Papilloma Virus, who would have died of cervical cancer if left untreated. He has used the life-saving drug to save the lives of women worldwide. He believes that charity begins at home, but it should not end there. It is always better to prepare and prevent instead of costly repair and repent. It is best to take away the cause of a disease and the effects will cease to exist on our body because our health is our first wealth and requires a constant care and attention or else someday our health will get our attention which may be too little too late.

Dr. Obi wants the entire world to know that Human Papilloma Virus infections are treatable, curable, and preventable. This medical need has been met after Dr. Obi discovered a new hidden indication of an old drug having antiviral effect against Human Papilloma Virus, and currently used today as an anti-malaria drug.

It is said that there will be no happiness in this world except in the realization that we have accomplished something for the good of others because in the good health of others lies our own.

Today, the world should be rejoicing that something good has happened in an ugly situation that was thought to be indomitable or unconquerable to say the least.

It is true that the world is full of suffering challenges, nevertheless it is also full of overcoming these terrible challenges so to speak because only a healthy nation can thrive and multiply in a hostile environment like today.

Dr. Obi is ready and willing to welcome potential investors warmly if they would like to invest to expedite the process that will lead to the United States Food and Drug Administration fast track its approval.

Close Up Radio will feature Dr. Justice in an interview with Jim Masters on Friday May 24th at 12pm Eastern

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, please visit the following websites

https://www.hpvinformationcenter.com/

https://www.genitalwartcure.com/

http://realhpvcure.com/